Nigerian disc jockey and musician DJ Cuppy has revealed some of her favourite things about being single

On her Snapchat story, she shared a picture of the sumptuous meal she was about to have alone at a high-end restaurant

The billionaire heiress went on to disclose what she liked about the moment, revealing her favourite aspects of the solo date

Nigerian DJ and philanthropist Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has shared a light-hearted glimpse of her single life.

The billionaire heiress, who has not been in a relationship for a while since her last foreign lover, Ryan Taylor, recently revealed the things she cherishes most about being single.

DJ Cuppy opens up about the perks of being single. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Taking to her Instagram stories, the music star posted a photo of a richly served meal at a high-end restaurant. Cuppy stated that she was enjoying her own company.

She went on to note the perks of solo dates, highlighting how she could enjoy her dinner without distractions from small talk.

Sharing a picture of her food, she wrote:

“Snapcakes, one of my favourite things about being single? I can eat dinner alone and actually focus on the food. No small talk, just me and my plate.”

See her post below:

Netizens react to DJ Cuppy’s post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

iamkizitoleo said:

"Words and opposite."

stephiny_ugomma said:

"Single life with money dey sweet eeh."

helloebube said:

"We know you genuinely dislike this single life, come off it girl😂😂😂 it’s obvious."

sapphire_x__x said:

"God please, answer her."

therealchuks said:

"Loneliness wan finish this one 😂."

queen_of_stitches_ said:

"Lmao but we all know that deep down it's get boring sometimes."

lingeriebytemmy said:

"Make una please find one relationship put me and Florence🫣."

psgfitnesscenter said:

"The freedom that comes with being single is unmatched. Though it can be boring sometimes but solitude is amazing too."

solutekk said:

"Saying you enjoy being single actually means you need a man. We all understand the logic. May God provide the right partner for everyone."

i_am_chidi_nma said:

"Nah lie joor, we all need companionship sometimes."

naigbo_ said:

"Small small this girl is going. My dear Cuppy, you need pricck in your life, that’s on P 😂."

ezeqwesiri said:

"Always emphasizing on being single is an emphasis that you don’t like being single."

____oluchi said:

"Make una fix me for one relationship na😢."

bata.igbadun said:

"Food Is Essential For The Body Than Relationship 😂😂😂."

sir_soliz said:

"If they’re in a relationship, they’re happy to do things with their partner, but if they’re single, they enjoy doing things as a single person. Nothing beats being in a relationship with a good partner. This single life na yeye life abeg."

thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"Sometimes you go look your “happy” marriage finish and just wish to be single again cos it actually has its own perks!"

shoopsydoo said:

"Notice how it's only women who feels like this."

proudmumofgirls said:

"I wish I can afford any food I want anytime I want it 😢."

xx.senior said:

"Are you indirectly mocking your sister for her decision of getting married."

kakalina16aa7bb4 said:

"Once no one take them serious, boom 💥 they’re happy being single."

DJ Cuppy talks freedom, fun, and singlehood secrets. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

DJ Cuppy shares gym plan

Legit.ng had reported that DJ Cuppy stated that she would give the gym a lot of chances, like she gave to her relationship.

The disc jockey stated this while making part of her New Year's plans known to her lovers on social media.

Fans took to the comment section to react to the post because of what the disc jockey had been through in her relationship.

Source: Legit.ng