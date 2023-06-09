Actress Luchy Donalds has sparked reactions on social media with a post flaunting her latest expensive investments

The movie star was in the UK, and she shared a video of herself buying a Bottega Veneta bag and paying in cash

While fans of the actress hailed her, other netizens dragged her for spending so much because of her colleague, Destiny Etiko

Nollywood actress Luchy Donalds, on a trip to the UK recently, splurged millions on different designer bags and items.

The actress in one of the videos shared on a post on her page paid cash for her designer Bottega Veneta bag, and she made sure to show that she spent over N2m on it.

Luchy Donalds shows off expensive designer items Photo credit: @luchydonalds

Source: Instagram

From there, Luchy Donalds moved on to Gucci, Nike, and Dior stores to continue her shopping spree with videos to back up her claim.

The actress wrote:

"Just a young lady living her best life. I pray God continues to bless me. Full video just dropped on my YouTube channel. Luchydonaldstv on YouTube, subscribe fam."

Netizens react to Luchy Donald's post

Netizens couldn't help but drop comments, as many people think the actress is showing off because of her colleague Destiny Etiko.

dora_ohemaa:

"Spending all these money on one bag cos of Destiny."

divalicious_mama:

"See mumu show off ooh I seriously know u did not work that money."

tariri0000:

"Onye ji cash! Destiny come and see something!"

everthing_female:

"Asabawood actors and show off na 5$6 "

oma_darli:

"She will return it and collect back her money. In the UK, you have 1 month to return any item you bought if you don't like them anymore you h Basically, she will slay with it before returning."

frankpappyworkout

"Destiny Etiko dey buy Aba,but get houses..You dey buy designers still dey live for tenants.."

gibsonwillemina:

"This is very unnecessary. Nobody cares about how much your bags cost. People who have money don't show off. Money doesn't like noise."

princesschukscc:

"Luchy upgrade ur life by buying a house of ur own , Destiny no be ur mate abeg "

happychucks_beauty_hub:

"full Evidence before they will say is empty bag"

officaltimababy:

"The competition is getting waswar"

