Big Brother Naija alumna Bella Okagbue has shared a touching post online as she mourns her sister's triplets

Bella shared a short but painful post where she expressed her desire for them to be here longer and prayed

Above all, she commended her sister's strength during the trying period and expressed her love for her

Nigerians have been thrown into a gloomy mood after Bella Okagbue, the Big Brother Naija alumna, went online to mourn her sister Oge's triplets.

Bella shared that the triplets were with them for a short while, but their impact was deeply felt.

She noted that she had prayed fervently for the misfortune to be averted, but it was all futile. Ultimately, she commended her sister for her strength during this trying period.

Bella shared a post of her

"Dear Zion, Zoe, and Ziva, You were here for such a brief moment, but the love you brought into our lives will last forever. Your radiant, unending spirit shone brightly, and I’m grateful for every precious second I’ve shared with you."

"Never have I prayed so passionately for anything as I did for you. Though our time was short, it was filled with love and hope. To my sister Oge Okagbue, your strength during this tough time is nothing short of inspiring. I love you more than words can say. Rest peacefully, little ones."

Nigerians react as Bella mourns sister's triplets

Read some reactions below:

@simplyamariyt said:

"Jesus Christ may this not befall anyone in the comment section in the mighty name of Jesus! We will all live long with good health in the name of Jesus Christ

@luxuryhairbynaijabosslady said:

"Death of a newborn/unborn baby is a huge trauma on it own … to whoever seeing this you’ll never experience it."

@officialzarah_ said:

"Omo 3 humans? May God comfort them and every grieving parent😢."

@wallpaperplace said:

"Coming out a labour room with your child/children alive is a miracle on its own… May God comfort her🥺."

@ceo_riaa said:

"Some people are made of solid iron bars o cos how can a human be strong enough to accept this pain 😢😢😢😢i wish I can hug the mother forever, she’s supernatural."

@swt_juie said:

"Omg😢😢chai so painful. 1,2,3,once!! May God comfort them pls. This is a very difficult moment. Pregnancy and losing one is so difficult, talk more of 3! God pls be their comforter🙏."

@_toluademii_ said:

"Atleast one or two should have stayed to comfort her😢😢😢😢."

@ajokealadire_abela.2 said:

"Chaiii,three humans at once,this is so tragic,may God comfort her and the rest of the family,sending you warm hug."

@anneiy_stormez said:

"Kai 💔- No mother should ever go through this but God knows best.. Rip to the little ones 👼."

@lingeriebytemmy said:

"Oh lord it must be so devastating for the mother and family😢😢no one deserves this pain💔."

Peju Ogunmola loses only child

Legit.ng reported that in a sad turn of events, Nollywood has been thrown into mourning as actress Peju Ogunmola lost her only child.

The news of the tragedy was first shared by actor Odunlade Adekola, who expressed sadness to the sad news.

Many also shared condolence messages on the actress’s page, leaving social media in a gloomy mood.

