Nollywood actress Luchy Donalds has stirred emotions online with a recent announcement she shared on her page

The movie star, who had been living outside Lagos for years, recently took to her Instagram page to reveal that she's now a homeowner

In her announcement post, Luchy announced that she had taken a solemn swear not to relocate to Lagos until she owned a house in the mega-city

Renowned Nollywood star Luchy Donalds recently shared great news with her over 2.5 million followers on her social media page.

The movie star is famous for being one of the stalwarts of the Asaba division of the Nigerian movie industry. She shared on Instagram that she is now a homeowner in Lagos, not just anywhere but in the highbrow area of the state.

Nollywood actress Luchy Donalds finally relocates to Lagos.

Source: Instagram

Luchy Donalds shared glimpses of her new home and revealed why she thanked God for making her dream of owning a house in Lagos come true.

"Congratulations to me" - Luchy Donalds bragged

After thanking God for a successful relocation, she congratulated herself while sharing that years ago, she made a solemn vow not to move to Lagos until she owned her house in the country's commercial hub.

Read an excerpt of Luchy Donald's post below:

"Finally decided to move to Lagos. Grateful and thankful to God for making it possible for me to relocate straight into my own personal home and not rent, God did it. Congratulations to me."

See the image of the house Luchy Donalds shared online:

Reactions trail Luchy Donalds new home

See some of the reactions that trailed the viral image:

@charles_okocha:

"Congratulations phenomenal Luchi."

@aycomedian:

"Congratulations."

@eveesin:

"Louder oooooocoming to lounge."

@agyeiwaa___1:

"Those that were saying she’s only enjoying and not doing anything for herself, where are you now."

@georginaibeh:

"Congratulations babygirl . Way to go babe."

@omalicha55:

"Big congratulations Luuuuuchy."

@adakarl1:

"Yeaa! We wlc you in love!Huge congrats Madam Landlady."

@nuella_njubigbo:

"LD TO THE TOPPEST TOPPEST TOP GOD IS GOOD."

@soniaogeneofficial:

"Awww so sweet congratulations my lulu baby."

@patienceozokwo:

"Congratulations to you my dear."

@mosescool2024:

"Awwwww a very big congratulations to you and I’m so happy for you gorgeous."

@onyiialexx:

"LD to the … Wow this is huge Congrats More wins beautiful birthday gift."

@ngunga585:

"Ahh God is good, congratulations lunchy see what the Lord has done, this is the doing of the lord."

