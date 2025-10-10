BBNaija winner Phyna shared an emotional post about choosing herself over heartbreak

Instead of getting praises, some fans accused her of forgetting the fight for justice for her late sister, Ruth

Her recent public outings and social media activity have also divided opinions online.

Former Big Brother Naija winner, Ijeoma Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has once again become the centre of online debate after sharing a post about self-love and healing.

The reality star took to X (formerly Twitter) to reflect on her journey through pain and personal growth.

Phyna shares a post on Twitter about self love while mourning the loss of her sister, Ruth. . Photos: @unsualphyna/IG.

Sharing a stunning photo of herself, Phyna wrote:

“I stopped searching for love in places that broke me, and I found life blooming the moment I chose myself.”

The post quickly took a different turn as some followers reminded her of the unresolved case involving her late sister, Ruth.

Ruth, Phyna’s younger sister, tragically passed away in September following injuries sustained in a road accident involving a Dangote truck.

In the wake of the incident, Phyna had called out the company, accusing it of negligence and demanding justice and proper medical attention for Ruth before she eventually passed away.

However, since her sister’s death, the BBNaija Level Up edition winner has reportedly been seen in clubs and social gatherings , a development that has left some fans disappointed.

Phyna faces backlash over post

@Goodlucksa3:

@neefenawti:

@Goddeywitholu07:

@C_allmeGab:

@ifeanyi_wonder:

@fwjossey:

@wandey18_:

@Lilly1891930:

@thinkwell367765:

Fans call out Phyna over her post weeks after sister's death. Photo: @unusualphyna/IG.

Phyna cries out over Dangote's compensation

Legit.ng earlier reported that aftermath of her sister's death, Phyna revealed that billionaire Dangote sent only N20 million to her following the tragic demise.

She further cried out over the money she spent to clear debts and handle expenses related to the burial.

According to Phyna, the amount was far less than what was needed and left the family feeling shortchanged during this painful time. Phyna also alleged that after the money was sent, the businessman tried to manipulate her and her parents emotionally.

