Mercy Johnson is one of the happiest on earth as she celebrated her goddaughter Regina Daniels on her 25th birthday

The Nigerian actress shared a lengthy but beautiful post as she spoke highly of the billionaire’s wife

Johnson's sweet words expressed how much love she has for her junior colleague as she adds another year

Mercy Johnson, a popular Nigerian actress, has gone online to celebrate her lovely goddaughter, Regina Daniels.

The actress shared a sweet post, where she expressed her love for Regina, mentioning her as one of her kids.

Mercy Johnson sweetly celebrates Regina Daniels on 25th birthday. Credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

Regina, who turned 25 on October 10, 2025, has always been close to Mercy Johnson, from her childhood days, and they have a beautiful relationship.

Mercy Johnson wrote:

"You already know how overwhelmed I get when it comes to you…I have no words as i always get emotional each time I need to talk about you…you and my kids own my heart. I truly understand love and sacrifice since all 5 of you came into my life and gave it a meaning."

"I love you so much. Heaven knows I wish you well and even the Angels in heaven wonder how one can love another so much… I love you with every fiber in me Gina… you are my very own flesh and 🩸… Happy Birthday Child… Love you always."

See the post below:

Many celebrate Regina Daniels

Read some reactions below:

@nems_deli said:

"This is so emotional. I could see the love through these words.❤️❤️."

@chim76651 said:

@esy_beads said:

"These words came with so much emotions. Happy birthday, Regina."

@nneomaukpabi said:

"I love this union 🙌🙌🙌thank you for being her mum and loving her so @mercyjohnsonokojie may God bless you and happy birthday to @regina.daniels my God gat you back always 👏👏👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Mercy Johnson expresses love for Regina Daniels on her 25th birthday. Credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

@samuel_visuals0 said:

"This is beautiful, the caption ❤️👏 and that is why I love u mama ❤️."

@chinny.precious.562 said:

"Point of correction; since all 6 of us came into your life. You dy count me out? Please let's get guided 🥲😂 Happy Birthday my Younger sister; Regina Daniels, I wish you many beautiful years ahead dear😍😍😍😍Soar!❤️."

@patiencejamesoche said:

"Awwwww mama I'm emotional with you 😥. Unbehalf of your emotions I support you with my tears 😥. Happy birthday mummy's first daughter 😘."

@esan_pinkin said:

"See as caption made me teary, Happy Birthday beautiful one."

@chim76651 said:

@olaitancutandsew said:

Regina Daniels celebrates birthday in style

Meanwhile, Regina Daniels marked her 10/10 birthday with gratitude and plans to bless 10 fans with N1m each.

The actress reflected on motherhood, marriage, and rediscovering joy after six quiet birthdays.

She stated that God has shown her how special she is, carrying generations while building hers.

