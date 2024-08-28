Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has celebrated her senior colleague, Mercy Johnson’s 40th birthday in style

Mercy turned the milestone age on August 28, 2024, and Regina penned down a sweet message to celebrate her

Regina Daniels’ heartwarming message to Mercy Johnson caused fans to react in a series of interesting ways

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has celebrated Mercy Johnson’s 40th birthday in a sweet way on social media.

On her official Instagram page, the young billionaire’s wife posted a series of photos and videos of some of the sweet moments she had spent with the celebrant and her children in the past.

Regina accompanied the post with a heartfelt caption, where she explained how much Mercy Johnson means to her. According to the mum of two, she has always looked up to the celebrant and still does.

“Nnem I still don’t know how to put words to adore your greatness…. Happy birthday my queen of inestimable values. @mercyjohnsonokojie

Mummy you are a rare gem, a quintessential woman of substance, value and greatness. Your whole existence speaks greatness! I have always and will continue to look up to you because not only is your existence inspiring but your way of life, family & career is more than worthy of emulation.I am so lucky to be amongst the few in your corner mummy.. I call you my queen because that is what you are.”

Reactions as Regina celebrates Mercy Johnson

Regina Daniels’ birthday message to Mercy Johnson soon drew the attention of many fans. Several of them were moved by the loving gesture and expressed their feelings in the comment section. Read some of what they had to say below:

Beyondspring_skincarespa:

“She can’t do no wrong in my eyes. That’s love ❤️❤️❤️ I love MJ.”

goldrahimumar:

“😂😂😂😂😂 last video 😂😂😂 two beauties ❤️.”

Vaginacare_products_bydevytal:

“Happy birthday to world best actress 😍.”

gifty__pearl2:

“Happy birthday ma!🎂❤️….same day with my mom!🥺”

ifyesther2021:

“Sweet words from a sweet soul.happy birthday Aunty Mercy.”

ndifreke6245:

“Hbd to the woman that i love so much in the Nollywood industry 😍.”

patience__havillah:

“Happy birthday mama I genuinely wish you all the best in life Amen, longer life is assured Amen.”

Mabelogieva:

“Epa Wife 😂😂 Happy birthday to your second mummy ❤️.”

la_queening:

“Happy birthday! Ma.. Mrs. Mercy Johnson.40 looks good on you🎉🎉 God bless your new age, You are such a good actress, More wisdom, More, knowledge, Greater opportunities for you ma, Congratulations!!!!!! 🎉🎉.”

eagleonyedikachi:

“Happy birthday to a queen and more😍😍.”

Ibs_word:

“The both uuu re the richest 😍😍😍😍him no miss words ❤️❤️❤️hbd to u queen MJ.”

Beautiful.cyndy;

“Happy birthday my queen. Number 1 worldwide ❤️.”

Chubbyaustine:

“She's a Queen 👑.”

vicky.sam.111:

“The way Regina is so humble ehhhh😩😩😩 happy birthday our queen long life and prosperity ❤️🔥🔥🔥.”

lashepretty:

“Happy birthday to the most talented actress and sweet mother .. God bless u mam.”

Rossiechioma:

“Happy Blessed Birthday Mama 4 ❤️❤️❤️Sis Regina so so respectful.”

mikus_catering_servicegh:

“The love is deep 🔥😢😍.”

cutiespeggi:

“Am impress with the video... happy birthday mama mercy you are a genius..I love you.”

Mercy Johnson brings back Liz Benson

In other news, Liz Benson trended over her appearance after a long time away from the movie industry.

Benson, popular for the 1994 blockbuster movie Glamour Girls, was spotted with Mercy Johnson and other Nollywood stars.

Mercy, who was excited to be with her senior colleague, was seen praising her.

