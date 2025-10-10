Davido and his wife, Chioma, demonstrated their dance talents while flying to Atlanta, United States, recently on his private plane

The duo took on the recent Chris Brown dance challenge and delivered an outstanding performance that left many gushing

In the viral video, Davido is seen at the front, with Chioma and the 30BG team following behind him as they move their bodies to the infectious beat

Afrobeats superstar Davido and his wife Chioma have once again captured the hearts of fans with a fun video of themselves.

The couple decided to join American singer Chris Brown’s viral “It Depends Challenge” while mid-air on their private jet, during a trip to Atlanta, DC.

Davido and Chioma take Chris Brown’s dance challenge to new heights. Credit: @davido, @crhisbrown

In a video making the rounds on social media, the power couple is seen vibing and laughing together as they dance to the now-popular choreography linked to Chris Brown’s latest hit, It Depends.

What made the moment more charming wasn’t just their slick moves, but the playful bond they displayed.

The 5IVE hitmaker took the lead with his wife and the other 30BG members behind them, giving fans a lovely moment to behold.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Davido and Chioma’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

the_sarah_official1 said:

"I’m happy that chi has unleashed her baddie part😍."

@mulamoney_911 said:

"Make una no forget nobody dey dance inside rental jet o Just in case your fave wan recreate private jet vibes with him baby mama."

pinkdiamondbae said:

"My data go finish for chioma video."

callme_omalicha said:

"🍾🌹Madam Chioma the winner of this CB dance Challenge."

d_august14th said:

"Trust me...this was chioma idea😂i love the way she dey give david peace of mind ❤️😍."

kaniwithgrace said:

"Power couple love them so much❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Chi continue enjoying yourself and your Husband."

awuraabenaadepa3 said:

"She always don’t force herself to do things and I love that."

prestige_mariz said:

"Can your favorite relate 😂😂😂😂 my people 😍😍."

tegatech said:

"Davido is d Michael Jackson of my heart ♥️ man is loved by all

angel_igwebuike said:

"David and mrs Chioma Adeleke are a perfect match in heaven."

amarachigift said:

"Am bless forever nothing will stop my breakthrough 😍remove."

sonialiciouz_kitchen said:

"Davido and Chioma with their twins are covered with the blood of Jesus Christ Amen,El-roi watches over you, what God cannot do doesn’t exist ❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

verified_henry said:

"Instablog: burna boy, Wizkid and others watched angrily as Davido hop on his private jet with chioma😭😭😅😅."

officialiyke_1 said:

"If after watching this you didn’t put up a tiny smile I swear you need to see a therapist."

iamkingdinero1 said:

"Once again abeg “ space still dey Chioma shoes? I want to put my sister, my babe in her shoes íf space remain i force body put."

shoes_by_demokraft said:

"Omo Baba Olowo."

amicable_amarachi47 said:

"Na who d beef Davido I d pity 😂 cus man no get their time at all. Happiness wan finish him."

Davido and Chioma join Chris Brown’s viral trend. Credit: @david, @chrisbrown

