Nollywood actress and billionaire’s wife, Regina Daniels, is celebrating her birthday today, and she’s doing it in a way that has everyone talking.

The actress, who turned a year older on October 10, announced via her Instagram page that she will be giving 10 lucky fans N1 million each, a total of N10 million, as part of her special day celebration.

Regina described this year’s birthday as particularly meaningful, saying she hasn’t felt this much excitement about celebrating in the last six years.

In a lengthy post, Regina admitted that birthdays stopped being exciting for her after she got married into a family that didn’t make much fuss about celebrations.

However, this year, she says things are different.

She wrote:

“Believe it or not, I haven’t felt this much excitement about celebrating my birthday in the last six years. I used to absolutely love birthdays back in the day — until I joined my beautiful family that didn’t really care for celebrations."

She went on to say that over the past year, she has come to understand that God has bigger plans for her life. She added that she feels like someone “carrying generations while building hers.”

She stated:

“Tell me, why is a girl as young as I am, yet so old in soul, carrying generations while building hers? You see why I say even God dey do partial."

Legit.ng recalled that Regina Daniels was in the midst of an online controversy recently.

She posted a video of herself and her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, using the restroom.

The short video captured the moment Ned walked into the restroom, where Regina had already set up a camera. It drew backlash from netizens.

Fans react to Regina Daniels' post

