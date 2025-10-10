Former Big Brother Naija winner Josephina Otabor went online to celebrate her new friend, Regina Daniels

The billionaire's wife and actress turned 25 on October 10, 2025, to the joy of many of her fans and netizens

Phyna, who has been hanging out with Gina lately, shared a sweet caption to celebrate the young lady

Nigerian online users have joined Phyna in the celebration of her friend, Regina Daniels, as she adds another year.

The wife of a Nigerian billionaire is celebrating her 25th birthday on October 10, 2025, and shared her joy online earlier in the day. Phyna, her friend, also joined the long list of people who are making her feel special.

BBNaija's Phyna shares special message as Regina Daniels turns 25. Credit: @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

The BBN alumni shared a caption filled with prayers and excitement as they prepare to turn up tonight. Regina Daniels also acknowledged her post in the comment section.

Phyna wrote:

"Here’s to another year of laughter, adventures, and dreams coming true. May your day be as amazing as you are filled with love, smiles, and all your heart’s desires. Cheers to you! 🥂 ❤️🎂💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻. @regina.daniels we disturbing outside todayyyyyy🎂🎂🎂."

See her post here:

In an earlier report, Regina Daniels defended Big Brother season 7 winner Phyna following a video of them sharing a fun moment.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the rising actress was criticised online after a video of her clubbing with friends surfaced while she mourned her late sister.

In a video circulating online, Phyna was seen dancing and singing with Regina as they both danced to the former’s newly released single Bend Down.

Fans celebrate Regina Daniels with Phyna

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@regina.daniels said:

"Yesss babyyy ! Typeeee shitttt."

@mhiz.bbyy said:

"TWO MONTHS LEFT TO 2026 MAY YOUR🫵🏼 PICTURES NOT BE USED 4 RIP ⚰️🙏 Everyone Don't allow My sister Die My sister is struggling to stay alive💔 her Food and medicine has finish in name of God nothing is too small to support🙏."

@ositaogabu said:

"Phyna Happy Birthday to ur best friend & sister love u both🎁💐❤️."

@anitaqueency said:

"Happy birthday Gina❤️❤️❤️….My Phyphy is looking Dope🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

@ufuosfiona said:

"Na Gina dey birthday but na phyna dey fluent her self. Okay nah."

@presleyedos said:

"God punish filter. God punish founder of make up 🙏."

Phyna excited as her friend Regina Daniels marks another year. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

@sharon_ifemeje said:

"I know your size of stomach sha 😂😂😂Happy birthday Gina 😍."

@iam_dannyboi3 said:

"U come hot pass who Dey do birthday o 😂🔥."

@loveth_chianugo said:

"Na two of Una Dey do the birthday?anyways happy birthday ooo."

@orankpa123 said:

"Beg regina to find u atleast bola amed tinubu ,u need old billionaire."

@shushu6123 said:

"Happy Birthday to Gina Good health and wealth always 🔥❤️❤️❤️."

Phyna goes clubbing in Abuja

Meanwhile, Big Brother Naija star Phyna trended online recently following the death of her younger sister, Ruth Otabor.

Recall that the reality TV star lost her sister after one of billionaire Dangote’s trucks hit the deceased in Edo state.

Days after Ruth’s burial, a video surfaced online showing Phyna partying with her friends in an undisclosed nightclub in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng