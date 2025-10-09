A newly-wedded Nigerian lady has excitedly celebrated her marital achievement on social media

The new wife expressed joy at finally walking down the aisle at 35 and shared videos from her traditional wedding

Many internet users joined the lady in rejoicing over her union, while others debated the right age for marriage

A Nigerian lady has expressed her delight at finally tying the knot at 35.

She celebrated her marriage on TikTok, sharing a picture and videos from her traditional wedding.

A Nigerian lady gets married at 35, celebrates it online. Photo Credit: @bigmanfood

Source: TikTok

Sharing a photo of herself at her wedding, the newly-wed, @bigmanfood, wrote:

"Nothing do my shoulder.

"Na that lady that got married at 35 I be."

Videos from her traditional wedding were posted on her TikTok wall.

A Nigerian lady ties the knot at 35. Photo Credit: @bigmanfood

Source: TikTok

People react to lady's marriage

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's marriage below:

winnie_toks (talks)✨🌸💖 said:

"Hey stranger, I don’t know you but I’m so so happy for you ❤️. I’m 30 and not married and this made me feel good about myself. I’ll work on other aspects of my life eating well, exercise, work on my finances , take good care of my self so I don’t look older than my age, cos I know no matter the time , I will marry once and marry right . God bless and keep your home."

Zizi of Lagos said:

"Congratulations, I was actually 35yrs when I got married 5yrs ago."

Human Coach said:

"My cousin sister married at 36 in 2023 she is expecting her second child.

"Some 30+ ladies are more pure than some 22 years old girls.

"Do not be deceived by young age."

CallMeSuccess 💅🏾👸 said:

"Me 34 still dey my papa house dey read comments 😂 🤣 and typing congratulations up and down."

Gsquared1 said:

"Dear ladies, you see her. she got married at 35. dont rush, enjoy ur life hv fun. infact u can wait till 40. men aren't going anywhere. chase ur dreams and career, don't let men stain ur white. it is t worth it. Enjoy ur life my ladies. remember the yardstick for marriage is 40. don't rush, take ur time. much love, darling."

fabulous_bosscj said:

"I’m happy for u dear. U kept urself for 35 years nice, some of ur mate don born 2 with no husband."

LiteMeUp said:

"I love my peace, as a woman my perfect age to get married is 41-47yrs.I can’t settle for less."

kindnesspays said:

"35 yrs is not bad dear but, 35yrs without sources of income as a man or woman is very bad.

"Congratulations darling."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman in her 40s had tied the knot.

Woman who married younger man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an older woman who married a 29-year-old man had opened up about her marriage.

While noting that they never had a wedding or have rings, the woman disclosed that they only registered their marriage and went home as a couple.

She added that they decided to save towards their relocation and start a family together. She spoke highly of her partner, saying no one else understands her like he does. She, however, highlighted some thought-provoking aspects of their marriage.

Source: Legit.ng