Nigerian Lady Rejoices as She Finally Gets Married at 35, Videos from Her Wedding Warm Hearts
- A newly-wedded Nigerian lady has excitedly celebrated her marital achievement on social media
- The new wife expressed joy at finally walking down the aisle at 35 and shared videos from her traditional wedding
- Many internet users joined the lady in rejoicing over her union, while others debated the right age for marriage
A Nigerian lady has expressed her delight at finally tying the knot at 35.
She celebrated her marriage on TikTok, sharing a picture and videos from her traditional wedding.
Sharing a photo of herself at her wedding, the newly-wed, @bigmanfood, wrote:
"Nothing do my shoulder.
"Na that lady that got married at 35 I be."
Videos from her traditional wedding were posted on her TikTok wall.
People react to lady's marriage
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's marriage below:
winnie_toks (talks)✨🌸💖 said:
"Hey stranger, I don’t know you but I’m so so happy for you ❤️. I’m 30 and not married and this made me feel good about myself. I’ll work on other aspects of my life eating well, exercise, work on my finances , take good care of my self so I don’t look older than my age, cos I know no matter the time , I will marry once and marry right . God bless and keep your home."
Zizi of Lagos said:
"Congratulations, I was actually 35yrs when I got married 5yrs ago."
Human Coach said:
"My cousin sister married at 36 in 2023 she is expecting her second child.
"Some 30+ ladies are more pure than some 22 years old girls.
"Do not be deceived by young age."
CallMeSuccess 💅🏾👸 said:
"Me 34 still dey my papa house dey read comments 😂 🤣 and typing congratulations up and down."
Gsquared1 said:
"Dear ladies, you see her. she got married at 35. dont rush, enjoy ur life hv fun. infact u can wait till 40. men aren't going anywhere. chase ur dreams and career, don't let men stain ur white. it is t worth it. Enjoy ur life my ladies. remember the yardstick for marriage is 40. don't rush, take ur time. much love, darling."
fabulous_bosscj said:
"I’m happy for u dear. U kept urself for 35 years nice, some of ur mate don born 2 with no husband."
LiteMeUp said:
"I love my peace, as a woman my perfect age to get married is 41-47yrs.I can’t settle for less."
kindnesspays said:
"35 yrs is not bad dear but, 35yrs without sources of income as a man or woman is very bad.
"Congratulations darling."
Source: Legit.ng
