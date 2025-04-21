Toyin Abraham has described the bond she has with her colleague, Iyabo Ojo during Priscilla's wedding over the weekend

In a video making the rounds, she stated that Iyabo Ojo has been there for her for over two decades

She also stated how she took care of Priscilla Ojo and what the family means to her while speaking about the wedding

Toyin Abraham, fondly called Oversabi Aunty, has spoken glowingly about her colleague Iyabo Ojo during her daughter's wedding, which took place on April 17th and 19th In Lagos state.

In a video making the rounds online, she was asked how she felt about Priscilla's wedding, and she became emotional.

According to her, Iyabo Ojo has been there for her for over 21 years, and she was so close to her family.

Toyin Abraham explained that words cannot describe her feelings as she considered Priscilla her first daughter.

Toyin Abraham speaks about Priscilla

Also in the recording, Oversabi Aunty asserted that she nurtured Priscilla right from age 8. She added that she sees her as her first child while Temitope, her husband's daughter, is her second child and her son, Ire is the third.

Abraham also added that in her movie where she acted as a mother, Priscilla, was featured as her child.

She became emotional at some point and couldn't continue speaking.

Recall that Toyin Abraham also joined Iyabo Ojo in Tanzania for the ceremony that took place over there for Priscilla and Juma Jux.

How fans reacted to Toyin Abraham's video

Reactions have trailed the video of what Toyin Abraham said about Iyabo Ojo and Priscilla. Here are comments below:

@darkmuffeen commented:

"Everyone needs someone like u in their corner ,ure a real friend."

@elizabethomobolade reacted:

"Awwww, she genuinely loves and cares for Priscilla. Her words and emotions are raw, unrehearsed and unpretentious. How lucky is Priscy, to have people like Toyin, rooting for her, every step of the way."

@ngokabs shared:

"Pure & undiluted love."

@djomgeng said:

"Toyin_abraham you are blessed. God almighty sees you heart and will honor you through your through your children and those that you don't even know of."

@dr_alwaysrozy commented:

"Beautiful soul."

@ukainmargaret shared:

"Awwww, i see why she was so happy, God bless her more."

@travel_liesure10 stated:

"Aunty Toyin is a Solid Support system, love their bond ."

@adebisi772000 said:

"Now I understand more !!!! U will live for me my darling! U will always be celebrated in Jesus Name."

Juma Jux proposes to Priscilla in Tanzania

Legit.ng had reported that Juma Jux had proposed in a heart-warming ceremony to his wife for the second time after they had staged their Muslim wedding in Tanzania.

The singer amazed a lot of people with the way he went on his knees and proposed to his wife in the presence of guests.

Fans were excited about the ceremony that they wished them well and prayed for the couple to have a happy life.

