Videos of Juma Jux and Priscilla dedicating their son, Rakeem, have surfaced online, 40 days after his arrival

In the clip, the Tanzanian singer is seen getting dressed while Priscilla prepares for the ceremony

Fans expressed their excitement over the videos, congratulating the couple and showering them with prayers

Priscilla and her husband, Juma Jux, have dedicated their son, Rakeem, Islamically in Tanzania, and videos from the ceremony have surfaced online.

The music star and Priscilla welcomed their bundle of joy over a month ago. The baby was born in Canada, and Priscilla shared videos of her journey back to reunite with her husband.

Since then, she has been giving updates about their baby, his nursery, and how her husband has been fulfilling his responsibilities as a father.

In the video making the rounds online, Priscilla is seen looking beautiful and radiant in a blue lace dress, while her husband is being dressed by a man in preparation for the ceremony. Juma Jux wore the same outfit as his son as they posed for pictures.

Iyabo Ojo and Festus grace the dedication

In another recording, Iyabo Ojo and her son, Festus, were ready for the celebration, dressed in traditional Muslim attire, with Queen Mother covering her head.

Members of Juma Jux's family, including his mother, sister, and other relatives, were in attendance, sitting in the living room, waiting for the event to begin.

While the cameraman was filming, Iyabo Ojo was seen making playful faces and greeting her fans, while Festus laughed at her antics.

Fans call out Enioluwa for his absence

Enioluwa, Priscilla's best friend, who arrived in Tanzania a few days ago, was not seen in the video. A fan sent a message asking about his whereabouts and warned him not to miss the event as he did during the baby reveal.

Another video captured the assorted food and drinks that guests were served during the ceremony. The venue for the dedication ceremony was decorated in sky blue, with balloons adorning the hall.

How fans reacted to Juma, Priscilla's video

Reactions have trailed the video of the dedication of Juma Jux and Priscilla's son, Rakeem. Many commented about Priscilla's look and beauty. They showered blessing and prayers on the couple and their little son. Here are comments below:

@queenty_hairven shared:

"Hajiya hadiza this is beautiful."

@therealtolani stated:

"Priscy is a such a cute mama."

@benny_cudji_ shared:

"Wait Rakeem is already 40days old. We praise God."

@yesutornamikata commented:

"Prety. Looking good Mama Rhakeem. Another celebration a year from now for # triplets."

@adikinyi6 said:

"Pricilla has dress ooo."

@chy_juli wrote:

"Beautiful mama Rakeem."

Priscilla, Rakeem mark Juma Jux's birthday

Legit.ng had reported that Priscilla and her son showed that they missed nothing from her husband’s birthday celebration, despite not being physically present with him.

In a viral video, the happy mother shared a video capturing how she specially marked the occasion with their son in Canada.

She was seen dancing with her baby as fans were delighted after watching the clip and extended warm wishes to the new family, praying for many more celebrations together.

