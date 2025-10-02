Queen Mother showed that her culinary skills are second to none as she played her grandma role to her son

The Nigerian actress shared a post where she was captured cooking a variety of sumptuous meals for her daughter, Priscilla

Many have opined that her efforts were in a bid to get the new mum's milk supply flowing as they salivated over the videos

Ace Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo has again found herself at the forefront of blogs, this time showing off her cooking skills.

The controversial online personality, who has been at loggerheads with Lizzy Anjorin, was seen cooking up a storm in Priscy's kitchen in Tanzania.

Iyabo Ojo made Egusi, stews, jollof rice, and a variety of other dishes for the new mum, to help her feed her grandson.

This clip has generated heartfelt reactions from fans and netizens, who have commended her dedication. Some have also opined that she was preparing to come back home, hence the multiple meals.

It will be recalled that Priscilla Ojo shared her first social media post hours after she gave birth.

The influencer shared videos from the hospital, including pictures of her newborn son, Raheem. Priscilla Ojo's first post further ignited reactions as Nigerians and Tanzanians flooded her comment section.

Comments trail Iyabo Ojo's cooking clips

@tym.esperanza said:

"I dey wait for those fake accounts wey sabi type nonsense.having your own mother doing omugwo for u is one of the sweetest freedom u can get after childbirth..nah we wey no get mama understand say nobody can be like your mother."

@kesolanke said:

"Being looked after for a long time after giving birth , reduces postpartum depression. Well done Iyabo for having time for your daughter and her family."

@brendycham said:

"Why the hairdresser come.keep face like dat nah??😂😂😂."

@splashyposhberry said:

"Queen mother Wey no dey disappoint."

@kesolanke said:

"Always giving, it has no end. Shout out to all giving,all loving mothers."

@nnicoleestherr said:

"Today is the day. Go check fatma snap they start party RAKEEM #40."

@laraomoa said:

"You are one in a millions sweet mother ❤️."

@Cjay_felaback said:

"All these ones wey dey advice Omo ologo 😂."

@anneheinpochen said:

"Yes it's jollof which is completely different from pilau as there's no tomatoes in pilau only spices and meat of choice i.e beef, goat meat , lamb or chicken."

@pink_garden___96 said:

"Pilau we don't put tomatoes, we don't add mawese oil, we don' t put maggi, we don’t put prawns, abeg don't compare pilau with jollof rice, we leave."

Iyabo Ojo's grandosn secures Canadian passport

In a previous report by Legit.ng, the latest grandma in town, Iyabo Ojo, officially announced that she would be home soon.

The latest news was that her grandson, Rakeem, officially secured his Canadian passport, automatically making him a citizen by birth.

This warmed the hearts of social media users, as they showered Queen Mother with congratulatory messages.

