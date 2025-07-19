Yomi Fabiyi has shared some chats he received from Adura, Mohbad's brother, a few months after the singer's death

In the chats, Adura demanded N3 million to share videos of what happened between Wunmi and her husband after they returned from a concert

Fans were amazed after seeing what Adura wrote in the chats and offered Fabiyi advice on what he should do

Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi has continued his quest for justice for the late Mohbad. The movie star and Mohbad's mother have been at odds over the arrest and detention of her second son, Adura.

In an interview, Adura shared what he knows about his late brother and warned Yomi Fabiyi to stay away from them.

Yomi Fabiyi shares what police did about Adura's chat in Mohbad's case. Photo credit@iammohbad/@realyomifabiyi/@iamhadura

Source: Instagram

In a some posts shared by the actor, he claimed that Adura sent him some chats in 2024 when people started fighting to get justice for the late singer.

In one of the chats, Adura claimed to have video of the fight between Wunmi and his brother. He demanded for N3 million before he can release the video.

In another, Adura claimed to have a video of how Wunmi allegedly pushed Mohbad, and he hit his head against the wall.

Mohbad trends over Yomi Fabiyi's posts. Photo credit@iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Yomi Fabiyi shares what police did

In the caption of the post, Fabiyi noted that the chat was shown to the State Criminal Investigating Department(SCID), the arm of the Lagos State Police Command saddled with the responsibility of investigating Mohbad’s case from inception.

However, there was an alleged attempt to cover up the case by the Commissioner of Police and the current one.

He added that the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 2 Command was also approached about it and the case was transferred back to Panti, allegedly on the order of the Inspector General of Police.

Fabiyi explained that he suspected a foul play, he wrote an open letter to the President on National Newspaper(Vanguard) and he travelled to the UK to access diplomatic route to equally submit the bundle to the Nigerian Ambassador to UK.

See the chat here:

How fans reacted to Yomi Fabiyi's post

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the post as seen below:

@sleemsizzy commented:

"Adura knows a lot about this matter, because he’s at home and witness everything,this guy just wan betray his brother ni or e dey fear some people sha."

@iamsaintlucas_cbn shared:

"The 3m could’ve been paid and let your bank to hold the money after getting what you wanted to get as my opinion."

@_phoenixgold wrote:

"It is well! One day, we will know the truth! Mohbad family failed him! This is why poverty is very bad! Poverty worse pass HIV."

@bukolatosin12 stated:

"Omo which kind brother be that tori olorun."

@paxsy6 commented:

"Una no just get sense for this app,if truly Cythian push him,shebi the nurse wey give am injection go testify."

@boypshany stated:

"Weytin some poeples no understand be say, this boy fit do am true true! His brother die, dem never burry am, he don dey use mohbad style sing."

Mohbad's ally Spending speaks about misinformation

Legit.ng previously reported that one of the late singer's aides had to apologise to his fans for providing misleading information.

Spending had spoken about the last time he saw Mohbad before his unfortunate death.

He apologised for the misinformation about his movement. He disclosed that the misinformation came because he had just been released from prison then and was not in a perfect mental state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng