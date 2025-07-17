Verydarkman has shared another update on the ongoing investigation into the death of late singer Mohbad

In a video, he announced that Ksolo has been arrested in connection with the singer's death, providing the reason for his detention

The activist expressed his excitement, stating the truth about Mohbad's death would soon be uncovered, and mentioned Wunmi's name during the update

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has continued to update his followers on the ongoing investigation into the death of late singer Ilerioluwa Imole Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

VDM had previously promised to carry out a private investigation into the case, beginning with interviews of Mohbad's childhood friend, Primeboy.

VDM gives update about late Mohbad's case, shares Ksolo role. Photo credit@ksolo/@imamohbad/@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

He also interviewed the singer's female friend, Dominica, and the driver who took Mohbad to his final show in Ikorodu.

In a recent video shared on his Instagram page, VDM claimed that singer and producer Solomon Oyeniyi, known as Ksolo, has been arrested and detained by the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) of the Nigerian Police Force.

VDM shares reason Ksolo was arrested

In the video, VDM alleged that Ksolo was arrested because he lied and misled the public.

According to VDM, Ksolo had granted an interview on national television where he claimed that Naira Marley had a hand in Mohbad's death. VDM shared the interview video, where Ksolo asserted that Naira Marley must be investigated, as he could not claim ignorance about the circumstances surrounding Mohbad's death.

VDM further revealed that when Ksolo was questioned after his arrest, he allegedly failed to provide any useful information and instead pleaded with the police.

VDM speaks about Wunmi in Mohbad's case. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

VDM rejoices over Mohbad's case

Expressing his satisfaction with the progress of the investigation, VDM emphasized that true justice for Mohbad was just beginning.

He urged the public to speak out about what happened in the house after Mohbad returned from his final show.

Recalling statements made by Mohbad’s widow in her interviews, VDM noted that she had not mentioned what transpired with her late husband. He also accused Wunmi, another individual close to the case, of trying to distract the public from the real cause of Mohbad’s death.

VDM pointed out a blog post that claimed Wunmi was being victimized, but after reading the comment section, he expressed satisfaction with the public's reactions.

He promised to continue posting updates, asserting that the case was much deeper than people might realize and that the truth would eventually come to light.

VDM also hinted that the public was eager to learn what occurred in the house after Mohbad returned from his final show.

See the video here:

Coroner inquest shares what killed Mohbad

Legit.ng had reported that the coroner inquest into the death of Nigerian singer Mohbad had finally enlightened the public on what happened to him.

While delivering its verdict in a court case in Ikorodu, it was stated that the nurse who treated Mohbad should be prosecuted.

Additionally, the court acknowledged the mistreatment of the late singer by Sam Larry and Naira Marley, confirming allegations of abuse.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng