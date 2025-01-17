Adura, brother of late singer Mohbad, has shared his take about his brother's death after allegation was made against him

Actor Yomi Fabiyi had alleged that Adura knew how his brother died because of a video found on the phone he sold

Fans shared their take about Adura's video as they blasted Yomi over his involvement in the controversial case

Late Mohbad's brother, Adura Aloba, has shared his role in his brother's death after allegation was made against him.

Legit.ng had reported that Yomi Fabiyi had accused Adura of knowing what happened to his brother that led to his untimely death.

During a press conference, Adura said it was not possible for him to know how his brother died and not say anything about it.

According to him, the video he was accused of making was actually done by his late brother, Mohbad. He disclosed that it was made over three years ago.

Adura Aloba shares details

In the recording, Adura emphasised that he was not the one, who made the video. He said he sold his iPhone 13 where the video was to one Damola Ayinde.

He mentioned that after Damola bought the phone, he started chatting with Yomi Fabiyi and they both tried to implicate him in the death of his brother.

At a some point, Fabiyi wanted to interrupt him, but he kept on talking and cautioned him that he had a few things to say.

Adura said it was better for him not to say too much because the case was already in court.

See the video here:

What fans said about Adura's video

Netizens reacted to what Adura said in his video. Here are some of the comments below:

@influencialfarmer:

"He sounds so much like our Mohbad."

@marrusbee_o:

"Somebody said Yodi fabiyi omo you people ehn."

@_lightman__:

"Make this boy enter music industry... their voice too unique abeg."

@carphy_flinks:

"He sound so much like Mohbad o."

@babrahairway:

"Yomi Fabiyi the color of your problem with. I this family I honestly don’t know."

@saladoflagos:

"They sound alike!"

@unscrup12:

"Yomi Fabiyi the impromptu FBI."

@sweetceembi___:

"But wait o wetin be Yomi own inside all these thing gan gan….Is he a Lawyer,abi Police Man,abi Family member ni."

@mcbharyor:

"Werey ni Yomi Fabiyi.Adura don’t succumb to bullies and stand furm."

@slimlaylow:

"No one talks …. lil smart couldn’t talk , anyone who knows Malians just cant talk … never offend Malians …. They will silence u."

@olayimartha:

"He’s still in pain! Omo e no go better for anybody wey get hand for Mohbad’s death o!"

@avura__:

"Yomi just wan use this issue to fight indirect fight .. we know. Make una bury that boy abeg.. which kain double wahala for dead body be this."

Mohbad's ally, Spending speaks about misinformation

Legit.ng had reported that one of the late singer's aide had to beg his fans for misinforming them.

Spending had spoken about the last time he saw Mohbad before his unfortunate death.

He apologised for the misinformation about his movement. He disclosed that the misinformation came because he had just been released from prison then and was not in a perfect mental state.

