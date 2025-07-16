Portable has made a video collage about the way Verydarkman accused him of stealing a phone and a tricycle

The activist had made a video in reaction to what Portable said about President Tinubu, as he also exposed him

Fans reacted after hearing all Portable said about the allegation, as they challenged them to fight in the ring

Nigerian street pop singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable, has reacted with a video collage to the allegation made against him by social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman.

The activist had blasted Portable over his comments about his "best president," as he shared how Portable allegedly stole a phone and a tricycle.

Fans react to Portable's video about VDM. Photo credit@portablebaeby/@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

In his video, Portable called VDM several bad names, including "idiot," "unfortunate fellow," "liar," "thief," and some other unprintable names. The controversial singer also rained curses on the TikToker.

Portable makes allegations against VDM

In the recording, Portable claimed that the reason VDM usually drags people is because he wants to hang out with them.

He added that all the people he has dragged in the past, he went behind to hang out with them, and he named some of the people VDM has been seen with.

The Zeh Nation boss also noted that he was the voice of the street and could make any request from the government, which would be honoured.

He flaunted the road in front of his house and claimed that he was the one who asked the state governor to repair it, and it was done.

VDM trends over Portable's call-out. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Portable reacts to VDM's allegation about him

Reacting to the allegations made by the activist against him, Portable denied stealing either a phone or a tricycle.

He noted that the people who accused him of stealing were the ones who gave him the phone. Portable added that it was because he was not willing to do their bidding that he was accused of stealing.

The music star explained that he has settled with the people who made the allegations against him.

Recall that VDM and Portable have not been on good terms for a while now. A few months ago, VDM accused him of beating a man at Felabration. They have continually dragged each other on social media since then.

See the video here:

What fans said about Portable

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to Portable's video below:

@akandeisraael stated:

"U be voice of the street ke? Street way wan chop your father ."

@realjudon reacted:

"Nothing wey person no go see for this Social Media. Imagine yourself making all this Slides just for VDM."

@alhajitungaa commented:

"Armed Robber you no go relax?"

@sir_aay shared:

"You stole Maruwa or not?"

@ragnar_richie01 wrote:

"Abi make we set ring for Portable and VDM?? I one check something."

Portable speaks about Diddy's party

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had said that he had been invited to Diddy's party before during one of his visits to America.

In the clip made by the singer, he also claimed that some artists who have four Ferraris in their garage must have met with Diddy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng