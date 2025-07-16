Pictures and videos of late former President Musa Yar'Adua's son, Musa, have surfaced online to the delight of many Nigerians

Many people showered prayers on the couple, wishing them a happy married life, while also praying for the late president

Comparisons were made between Musa Yar'Adua's tenure and that of Muhammadu Buhari

Musa Yar'adua, son of the late president Musa Yar'adua, has wedded his lover, Maryam Shuaib, as pictures and videos of the plush wedding surfaced online.

In the post making the rounds about the wedding, fans showered prayers and shared their best wishes with the happy couple.

Musa Yar'adua's son sparks talk as wedding video emerges. Photo credit@bellanaijawedding/@muhammdubuhari/@musayar'aduafoundation

They also remembered what happened during the tenure of the groom's father and his vice president, Goodluck Jonathan. People had good things to say about the ex-leader and his plans for Nigerians before death unfortunately took him away.

According to fans, Yar'adua was the best president to have ruled in Nigeria. They remembered the price of petrol and a few food items during his tenure.

Fans shares what they went through during Buhari's tenure. Photo credit@muhamdubuhari

They also made reference to his seven-point agenda for the country before death took him away.

Speaking about Buhari's tenure, many recalled how fuel was sold and the untold hardships they had to endure.

They stated that the children of late Muhammadu Buhari and Bola Ahmed Tinubu cannot relate to the things they were saying about Yar'adua.

Recall that when the news about Muhammadu Buhari hit the airwaves, mixed emotions and reactions greeted the news.

Many celebrities, both at home and in the diaspora, also joined in the reactions.

A medical practitioner shared her wishes for the country after receiving the sad news.

See the post and wedding video below:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post about Musa Yar'adua's wedding as many shared their take about the video. Here are comments below:

@djosheatherave reacted:

"The bride's dress is magical and the groom is such an handsome younger self of his dad."

@mike_dobis stated:

"Imagine family wey the whole country dey pray good for. Why God no go answer? They are blessed."

@big_dolphin_ wrote:

"Mr President with 7Point Agenda.The best part of watching news was listening to his ads video about his mission and vision. A great man he is ."

@naomi_egwu said:

"Good name better pass riches. No be joke. But the ones in power now and those aspiring to be in power no care again na. I still small then oh but I miss Yararua."

@ema_obz commented:

"Their union is blessed! The blessings of the universe follow the son for the kindness the father did, anything he touches shall turn to gold."

Portable reacts to Muhammadu Buhari's death

Legit.ng had reported that Zazu joined the league of Nigerians reacting to the sudden death of Muhammadu Buhari.

The former president Muhammadu Buhari, who died recently in London after a prolonged illness. Portable shared his wish as he told Nigerians what he needed.

Fans reacted after seeing the Zeh Nation's boss post about the ex-president, as they shared mixed reactions to it.

