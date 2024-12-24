Spending, one of the trusted aides of late singer Mohbad has opened up about his last moment with the singer

In a post sighted on social media, he first apologised to his fans for a misinformation from him about his movement

He disclosed that the misinformation came because he was just released from prison then and was not in a perfect mental state

Ayobami Sodiq, aka Spending, a trusted ally of late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad has opened up about the final moment he and the late singer spent together before his unfortunate death.

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had died in his prime in September 2023 under mysterious circumstances.

Details about Mohbad's last moment surface online. Photo credit@iammohbad.

Source: Instagram

In a post by Linda Ikeji, Spending apologised for misinforming his fans about the last time he saw Mohbad before his death.

Spending had earlier claimed that he last saw Mohbad at 9pm after his show. However, he made clarification about his first claim.

According to him, when he was first asked the question, he had just got back from prison, and he was suffering from the mental and physical trauma from the time he spent in detention.

Spending shares some details

In the post, Spending disclosed that he last saw Mohbad between 11am and 12pm on September 11, 2023.

Spending noted that the death of the young singer was so devastating for him that he was still trying to recover from the rude shock. He prayed that the singer will finally get justice that he deserved.

Spending calls out Iya Kudi

Also in the post, Spending asked fans to probe a woman known as Kudirat Dolapo Alowonle also known as Iya Kudi and the things she claimed he said.

He mentioned that failure to produce the recording of all the woman claimed he said, he would take action against her.

Recall that a lot of issues sprang up after the singer died. Many people were fingered as having a hand in his demise. The issue of DNA test also came up about Mohbad's only child.

See the post here:

Reactions trail what Spending said about Mohbad

Here are some of the reactions about Spending's post below:

@benedictgold404:

"Let Justice be given to him."

@thecute_ayy:

"Make hin rest na."

@pettymon_:

"Can they all just stop tending with Moh's name. Let him just rest in peace. Because all these stories are not gonna change anything again."

@ig_strings_:

"So all these while he been dey exile?? Mtcheew."

@benjyzzii:

"What's this again!."

@instaplayboi:

"Who wan read all those one now Linda u for summarise am ooh TF."

@natty_igweh:

"We don’t need dis evidence again, sleep with it. Is too late."

@olysol101:

"No worry people wey Dey investigate still need all the evidence they can gather. Na we social media people just Taya for the matter."

@squadylala:

"Abeg make una face the spirit haunting una quietly.. una go sha confess fully .. but to disturb us here. Moh rest well."

@daphnesimport:

"Leave Mohbad alone at this point allow him rest."

Late Mohbad's father accuses Wunmi, ex-wife

Legit.ng had reported that Mohbad's father made some serious allegations against his estranged wife, Mohbad's mother and the singer's widow.

In a trending video, the controversial man claimed Wunmi was responsible for her husband's death.

According to him, he heard a voice recording where Mohbad was telling his wife that if she kills him, she cannot kill all his family.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng