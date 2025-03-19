Mohbad's mother has alleged that her son, Adura, was allegedly kidnapped after he went out to attend a court session

In the video, she mentioned the name of the person allegedly responsible for her son's kidnap as she called on President Bola Tinubu to come to her aid

Fans were sympathetic in the comment section but a few spoke about the constant drama from the late singer's family

Mrs Bosede Aloba, mother of late singer, Ilerioluwa Imole Aloba, better known as Mohbad, has cried out in a video after her son, Adura, was allegedly kidnapped.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adura appeared in court over his case with Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi, where he shed light on the circumstances surrounding his brother's death.

Mohbad's mum Mrs Bosede Aloba claims Nigerian movie star Yomi Fabiyi allegedly kidnapped her son, Adura, and calls for President Bola Tinubu's intervention. Photo credit@iammohbad/@yomifabiyi

In a widely circulated video, the distressed mother was seen crying in a car over the unfortunate incident. She claimed that her son had gone to attend a court hearing when he was apprehended and taken away.

Desperately seeking help, she called on President Bola Tinubu, Raji Fashola, and other prominent politicians to intervene. She further alleged that Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi was behind her son's disappearance.

According to her, Fabiyi and his lawyer had been pleading with her to drop the case against him, but she insisted it was beyond her control since the matter was already before the court.

Mohbad's mum Mrs Bosede Aloba sends a warning to Yomi Fabiyi as she accuses him of allegedly kidnapping her son, Adura. Photo credit@iammohbad

Mohbad's mother shares more details

In the recording, she wept and prayed that no one would have to endure the loss of a second child.

Recounting the incident, Mohbad's mother, who was seen in court a few months ago, claimed that those who took her son tore her clothes, ransacked her bag, and stole all her money.

She also warned that they must not harm her son and insisted that nothing should happen to him.

See the video here:

What fans said about Mohbad's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video. Here are comments below:

@tontolofabrics commented

"Can this woman ever be sane again, the past 2years has been from one trauma to another for her."

@iam__stell_a_ reacted:

"A woman is complaining of her missing son and you people are being insensitive."

@africas_jagbajantis_vines12 wrote:

"What kind of messy brouhaha is this. How is it so difficult to put this case to the final truth? So autopsy is too difficult it has to take this long? This our system has failed."

@mood_vibetv022 said:

"How many Mohbad song YOMI can Sing ? Does he even promote any of the boy Craft when he was alive so what your own about Mohbad death."

@roogbaby commented:

"The shout wey you suppose shout when Dem Dey bully your death son then you Dey shout ham now madam go rest."

@balinga777 stated:

"We should tell the president to declare state of emergency on mohbad family cause I no understand again."

Mohbad's aide speaks about misinformation

Legit.ng previously reported that one of Mohbad's aides, Spending, apologised to his fans for providing misleading information.

Spending recounted the last time he saw Mohbad before his tragic passing and apologised for the earlier misinformation about his whereabouts.

He explained that the confusion stemmed from his recent release from prison, which had left him in a fragile mental state.

