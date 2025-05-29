A video has captured Iyabo Ojo praying fervently for Kudrat Ogunro, one of her colleagues, in appreciation of her role in her family

According to the Queen Mother, Kudrat played an instrumental part in raising Priscilla Ojo and her brother Festus during their childhood

The actress prayed earnestly for Kudrat, expressing hope that her own daughter would have a special day as memorable as Priscilla’s

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has been applauded for her kind gesture towards one of her junior colleagues, Kudirat Ogunro, better known as Kudi Alagbo in Tanzania for Priscilla's wedding.

In a video making the rounds, the Queen Mother was seen showering praises and accolades on Kudi Alagbo for her role in caring for her children.

According to Iyabo, Kudi took care of Priscilla and her brother Festus when they were young.

She added that Kudi fed, trained, and took the children to school in her absence. The actress also revealed that Kudi disciplined her children, causing both to burst into laughter.

Iyabo asked if Kudi was interested in getting married again, to which she replied yes. Iyabo prayed for a good husband for her.

She also prayed that they would celebrate Kudi’s special moment just as they marked Priscilla’s own.

Kudirat shares throwback pictures of Iyabo’s children

In another post, Kudi shared a collage of pictures with Priscilla and Festus from when they were young.

In one photo, Priscilla and Kudi posed beautifully for the camera. Another photo showed Festus, Priscilla, and some friends during a birthday celebration for Kudirat.

Recall that Toyin Abraham once stated that she was instrumental in bringing up Priscilla as a baby.

She shared how they were on location together and acted as mother and daughter.

Reactions from fans of Iyabo Ojo

Fans shared their take about the video of Queen Mother and Kudirat. Here are comments below:

@hajiafatimahomoola reacted:

"Thank God kudi_alagbo is really a good lady who is appreciative. If its all this entitled girlss… they will accuse her of turning them into slave and nanny for her kids. They wont see it as help and training. Kudi Alagbo, God bless you for seeing the good and turning good out of the whole experience. Your blessing upon blessing will forever manifest."

@camar.aaicha commented:

"I like this woman very appreciative."

@doccydsongbird shared:

"I like how she asked her if she wants to get married before imposing the prayer on her."

@trendytandteventsandcakes said:

"You just have to love her."

@bimz_models commented:

"She didn’t forget to do this, very thoughtful."

@mammie_r_flawless shared:

"Weldone sis. We shall celebrate you too ijn. This throwback is throwbacking."

@jwealth_oke said:

"Wow, God bless you too ma I pray you shall be celebrated like this too soon in Jesus name."

Juma Jux proposes to Priscilla in Tanzania

Legit.ng reported that Juma Jux proposed to his wife for the second time in a heart-warming ceremony, following their Muslim wedding in Tanzania.

The singer amazed many by going down on one knee to propose again in the presence of their guests.

Fans were so excited about the ceremony that they sent their best wishes and prayed for the couple to enjoy a happy life together.

