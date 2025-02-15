Actress Iyabo Ojo and her family are getting ready for her daughter's wedding, which will take place in Nigeria

Priscilla and Juma Jux have done part of the ceremony in Tanzania and the remaining part would take place in Nigeria

The invitation card was seen online and the amount they are selling the aso ebi became a subject of discussion

The wedding invitation for Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla, and her husband, Juma Jux, has surfaced online.

Legit.ng had reported that Priscilla had given her husband an expensive Dior shoe for Valentine's Day celebration. The singer gushed over the remaining part of their wedding, taking place in Nigeria and Tanzania.

Fans react to details of Priscilla's wedding. Photo credit@iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

In a post made by popular blogger, Stella Dimoko Korkus, she shared a copy of the wedding invitation for the carnival like ceremony taking place in Nigeria.

According to details on the IV, the wedding would take place on 27th, April 2025. And was tagged 'African Royalty, East Meets West'.

Aso ebi details

Also on the invitation card, details of the aso ebi were given. The aso ebi was categorised into four parts for both men and women.

For the men, they have to part with N380k for 10 yards, while five yards of aso ebi cost N200k.

Ladies' aso ebi goes for N250k if they want full aso ebi while aso ebi and plain silk (five yards) cost N200k.

However, the type of material used for the aso ebi were not stated. Other details including the venue of the ceremonies were not stated.

Recall that Iyabo Ojo, fondly called Queen Mother, had given details about the remaining part of her daughter's wedding. She disclosed that there were six events planned to send Priscilla forth to her husband's house. Three had been done in Tanzania.

In another video, Priscilla's mother was heard saying that the ceremony in Nigeria, which constituent her traditional wedding and white wedding, would take place in April.

She asserted that they were planing to shut down Lagos for the ceremony. She also pointed out that lemon and gold were the colour of the day, and she admonished fans to turn up for the flamboyant ceremony.

See the post here:

What fans said about the post

Reactions have trailed the post about Priscilla's wedding invitation. Here are some of the comments below:

@tbabyemioga reacted:

"She doesn't have good people around her sha coa why would they share their personal invite with bloggers. Meanwhile, if you no get mo*ney...hide your face o...nah rich people wedding."

@amyluv_official stated

"Wedding is now the new business."

@b.u.t.t.e.r.f.l.y01 commented:

"I still can’t believe this is not a prank."

@bholaromobaba shared:

"Iyabo don watch Zeeworld tire cos East meet West is a series in Zeeworld. Olorun a mu ojo ro. Ankara no dey ni for online guests."

Enioluwa catches bouquet at Priscilla's wedding

Legit.ng had reported that Enioluwa went wild after he defeated some ladies to catch the bouquet at his bestie's wedding in Tanzania.

In the recording, he ran towards the beach and lifted the bouquet to celebrate his feat and he announced the year he would be getting married.

Fans were excited about the video and shared their take about the social media influencer and his attitude.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng