Danielle, the daughter of May and Yul Edochie, has shared the exciting news of her graduation with her fans

In her post, she described it as the end of one chapter and the beginning of another, accompanied by stunning photos taken at her school

Fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages while recalling her father's recent controversial actions and throwing jabs at him

Nollywood actress and brand influencer, May Edochie, has every reason to celebrate following a recent post made by her daughter, Danielle Dubem.

In the post, Danielle, who changed her surname a few months ago, shared beautiful photos taken at her university faculty to mark her graduation from Pan Atlantic University.

In the caption, she reflected on the milestone, describing it as the end of one chapter and the beginning of another, acknowledging that it was God who made it possible.

Fans recall Yul's actions ahead of Danielle's graduation

Several fans took a moment to remember how Yul Edochie had unfollowed Danielle last year amid his separation from May.

A few days ago, he posted a picture of his newborn daughter, Storm Edochie, gushing over her and revealing her face just before his first daughter's graduation.

Fans taunted him, pointing out that his actions seemed to suggest that his newborn daughter was now his only priority.

This development comes amid the ongoing feud between Yinka, Linc Edochie's ex-lover, and May Edochie.

Yinka exposed May's contact information online, which sparked a retaliatory response from the actress's fans.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Danielle's post

Reactions have trailed the post that Danielle shared about her new feat. Many congratulated her and prayed for the next step she will take. Here are comments below:

@fola_sexy23 commented:

"Congrats darling, wish u all d best as u forge ahead in d journey of life."

@pester2106 said:

"I hope they are paying you to advertise their university, you are a celebrity and a business woman now, congratulations."

@mickiechuks stated:

"Congratulations, my dear. Go out there and conquer the world."

@rosybenfia wrote:

"Congratulations dear love, keep soering higher."

@_lixx_beth shared:

"Congratulations Danielle, I watched you right from your first vlog to uni. I know you’d do greater things out there."

@ese.yrn reacted:

"4 years no be beans, congratulations Danielle ."

@olanma100 commented:

"No wonder Yul posted his new born daughter that guy na proper mistake."

Mother takes daughter Yul for prayer

Legit.ng had reported that a woman who sees Yul Edochie as a role mother took her daughter to Pastor Yul Edochie for prayer.

After the video has surfaced on social media, it sparked uproar among fans of the movie star.

In the clip, the girl was about to start her career as an actress and her mother took her to Edochie for blessing and advice. The beautiful girl knelt in front of Edochie for prayer while she was holding the drink she brought as a gift for the actor

Source: Legit.ng