A video has surfaced showing how Iyabo Ojo and her lover, Paulo, exchanged heartfelt greetings at an event upon seeing each other

In the clip, the actress is seen entering the jeep and heading towards Paulo, where they share a tender, romantic moment together

Fans were enamoured after watching the video, with many gushing over the couple and expressing their admiration for their relationship

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo and her lover, music executive Paulo Okoye, have captured the hearts of fans with their emotional reunion after a long time apart.

In the viral video, Iyabo is seen entering her jeep to meet Paulo at an event. Upon their meeting, they share a warm hug, and although Paulo leaned in for a kiss, Iyabo gently pulled away, and they ended up not touching lips.

Fans pray for Iyabo Ojo’s kind of relationship

Fans flooded the comments section, sending well wishes and prayers for a relationship like Iyabo Ojo and Paulo’s.

A few asked why they have not been lucky to be in a relationship like what the two of them have.

Some fans playfully taunted Lizzy Anjorin, joking that she must not see the affectionate video.

Others couldn’t get enough of the heartwarming moment, admitting to watching the video multiple times.

How Iyabo Ojo treats her lover, Paulo

It’s clear that Iyabo Ojo cherishes her relationship with her lover, Paulo. She often shares sweet videos of their moments together, gushing about him on social media.

A few months ago, the actress posted a video showing how she flew abroad to see Paulo and how he treated her with love and care during the visit.

In an earlier interview, Iyabo shared that she didn’t want marriage but simply desired to be loved, pampered, and respected by her partner. She emphasised the importance of mutual respect and space in their relationship.

The mother of two also noted that they will jointly raise their kid and grand children in a loving way, but marriage is never on the card for them

See the Instagram video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video of Iyabo Ojo and her lover. Here are some of the things fans said about their love life as seen below:

@ajikegold40 commented:

"I just love her I don't know why."

@bempirecollectionz.wigs shared:

"E sweet mi die. Beautiful people. Always happy when ever I see them together."

@olaarmiji reacted:

"Love is a Beautiful thing with a Better Persin.See me blushing ."

@adaramolamary wrote:

"Queen mother get peace of mind pass some people wey dey husband house."

@kimsplace_beachwears stated:

"See me smiling as if I am their this their love they always sweet me." I pray I find this kind of love very soon."

Iyabo Ojo and Paulo go on vacation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Iyabo Ojo had shared some videos and photos from their vacation.

She was in America with Paulo in the video, as she made it clear that he was not available till further notice.

Ojo gushed over her man as they drove to their final destination.

