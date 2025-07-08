Nigerian actress Chinelo Nwaa, who called out Ruby Ojiakor for not reaching out to her when her sister died, is now being blasted online

Chinelo had gone online to rant about how Ruby Ojiakor neglected her during her time of loss, however, her former bestie, known as Porsh Precious, has accused her of a similar incident

Porsh Precious dragged Chinelo online and revealed what she had done to her in the past.

The online drama between Ruby Ojiakor and her friend, Chinelo, has now reached new heights as another lady has called out the accuser.

Recall that Chinelo had gone online to drag Ruby for failing to reach out to her after her sister died but could invite her to buy Asoebi and attend her wedding. According to Chinelo, her sister died on June 6, 2025, and since then, Ruby has acted oblivious to her grief.

Chinelo concluded by calling Ruby a wicked church girl, among other things. In an unexpected turn of events, Chinelo has been called out by her former best friend, Porsh Precious, who said she was wicked.

Precious accused Chinelo of neglecting her call when her sister died and ignoring her when she needed assistance.

Precious wrote online:

"I just hate social media drama so much if not if I come out and tell my story of wat this gal did to me last year eeeh knowing fully well that I was so sick and needed money and help omo una go fear friends, a friendship of 7 yrs or more if I'm not mistaken could do such a thing to me hmmm. Depression nearly kpai me."

"I went through a lot nobody even called to ask if it was true, i couldn't even defend myself everything was just like a movie. if they wake me up and tell me chinelo will do such a thing to me I will slap the person. it was just like she was waiting for the right time to bring me down she went to all my friend I introduced to her to bad mouth me."

"Just to be friends with them, she wanted to take a away food from my mouth, wanted to destroy my brand and name i hv built for years, she dragged me like her life depends on it God I never still."

@big_amalove said:

"May God put my enemies in confusion the same way his doing to Stanley and nelo Amen😍😍👏👏. Stanley you are an example of onye irom ga atutu kom kom. See as you come back dey support ruby e be like nelo nwa no pay you amount agreed😍."

@annab_elchinny said:

"😂😂😂😂I like as the film dey play so. Ruby done go church today"

@justcallme_immaculate said:

"Dear God put my enemies in confusion in Jesus name Amen."

@stephanie.k.65 said:

"All this things dey pain me oooooo I send nelo message to stop dragging ruby , make she stop ooooo if not this madness will Backfire hershe say No .. stan pls ✋️."

@favourchukwu788 said:

"Ruby don use prayers put una for confusion 😂😂God cannot be mocked. Anyways go watch OTIKA AGABA at showstopper tv Iga like ya ❤️."

@stephanie.k.65 said:

"Don't offend Child Of God ,u see @ruby_ojiakor nd @mayyuledochie I fear dem."

@funjet_empire01 said:

"Life happened so fast."

Old video of Ruby Ojiakor as gospel singer trends

Per an earlier report by Legit.ng, Nigerian social media users dug up an old video of Nigerian actress Ruby Ojiakor from her days as a gospel singer.

The video showed the newlywed singing passionately about God in a typical "Igbo gospel fashion," which fans loved.

Many have shared their thoughts about the actress and described her in several amazing ways.

