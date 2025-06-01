Nigerian social media users have dug up an old video of Nigerian actress Ruby Ojiakor from her days as a gospel singer

The video showed the newlywed singing passionately about God in a typical "Igbo gospel fashion," which fans loved

Many have shared their thoughts about the actress and described her in several amazing ways

An old video of Ruby Ojiakor, the Nigerian Nollywood actress who recently married one of her colleagues, surfaced on the internet.

The actress, who triggered reactions due to her dramatic display at her bridal shower and wedding, was seen in her ‘gospel singing element’.

Ruby Ojiakor interests netizens as a clip of her as a gospel singer emerges.

From the clip, it appeared that Ruby used to sing beautifully in an Igbo gospel music style. It is unclear what year the music video was culled from, but fans are loving every bit of it.

Many commented on Ruby’s talent and called her an interesting lady who has lived quite a number of lives.

Watch the clip here:

Ruby Ojiakor’s husband cries at wedding

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, videos of Nollywood star Ruby Ojiakor's white wedding continue to surface on social media.

One highlight of the event was Ruby Ojiakor's husband becoming emotional during his church speech.

A clip also captured the moment the groom's sister told Ruby Ojiakor to take care of her brother.

Reactions as fans dig up Ruby's gospel era video

Read some reactions below:

@oli_bianca1 said:

"😂😂 na this kind song you listen too inside car when travelling to the east December period that year chai."

@dearmindfulme said:

"She’s an interesting lady 😀. Kudos to her and her talents."

@ozybest said:

"She has really come a long way, now is her reward time."

@zinnys_fab_living said:

"Yes nah her and Racheal Okonkwo where dancers for NJIDEKA and Gozie Okeke then before they started singing theirs."

Ruby Ojiakor interests netizens as a clip of her as a gospel singer emerges. Credit: @ruby_ojiakor

@mursepoko said:

"Why do Igbo gospel musicians always autotune their voice? Don’t come for me I’m Igbo 😂😂😂."

@jane_kearing said:

"Rubby deserves every good thing that's coming her way &more..babe has truly come a long way."

@amakazempire said:

"Not today please 😂 let’s focus on the wedding 😍."

@sinorenmakeover2 said:

"Take ur flowers @ruby_ojiakor uv come a long way👏👏👏. May God bless ur new home❤️."

@junie_flames said:

"Omo she has hustled a lot,… Princess treatment going forward."

@xtaessy said:

"Ruby don tey for industry na, she started dancing early with Rachel Okonkwo."

@blackmakah said:

"She use to be a dancer for gospel artists back in the days..a very passionate one at that ..I have seen her videos."

@beautybyrmd said:

"She don love Jesus since no be today."

Ruby Ojiakor holds worship-filled bridal shower

Per a previous report by Legit.ng, actress Ruby Ojiakor shared a heartwarming video from her bridal shower ahead of her wedding.

Ruby Ojiakor showed her religious side as her bridal shower took an unusual dimension.

The Nollywood actress and her friends' display at the bridal shower has also left people talking.

