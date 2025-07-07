Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo opened up on the emotional struggle she went through during the comedienne Princess and Baba Ijesha’s case

The movie star mentioned that she was enraged by the situation as she recounted having been through a similar condition

The mum of two further highlighted how adults tried to manipulate the story despite the fact that it was coming from a minor

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has explained why she supported comedienne Princess during Baba Ijesha's molestation case.

During an episode of The Goldroom with Iyabo, she expressed outrage because she had experienced what the victim had gone through several times and believed that enough was enough.

Iyabo mentioned that she was taken aback by how grown-ups were distorting the story and even coming for the youngster and Princess, which reminded her that Nigeria still had a long way to go.

The mum of two went on to say that she gets upset when her fellow celebrities do anything wrong because she believes they are obligated to do the right thing.

In her words:

“I remember when he was doing the show the young lady who was møl3sted by one of my senior colleague, I really didn’t control my emotions then because I was outraged by what happened and I think it’s because I was also coming from that part, where I had gone through whatever she went through multiple times and I just felt like enough is enough.

"I was taken back when I saw adults manipulating the story and even coming for the child and princess and that made me know we have a long way to go in Nigeria and you’ll notice when I kick, I kick when my fellow entertainers do wrong because I feel like we are supposed to do right by our people that’s why we are entertainers and we are also envagelist because if we’re playing a bad role something bad must happen to the person playing the bad role, we are preaching, we cannot be preaching and doing the same the bad people are doing wrong, so for me it gets to me more when a known person does something wrong."

See her video below:

Reactions as Iyabo Ojo shares experience

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

_leo_woman said:

"Sentiment is what people do in Nigeria , they don't face the fact."

_leo_woman said:

"She 's always making SENSE ❤️."

olowoone said:

"Kudus to Queen mother,she is an activist aside being an actress bcos she always frown at wrongdoings,we have cases like baba legba's case ,endsars,mohbad and several other cases."

aminat_abdulrahman_ wrote:

"This is the more reason while I love her more."

