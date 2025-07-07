A Nigerian lady has shared her heartbreaking experience while living with her aunt's sister whom she accused of maltreating her

In a WhatsApp chat, she had confronted her aunt to remind her of the times that she hit her before leaving for work and how she almost got her killed

Her aunt's reply provoked many netizens who took to the comments section to vent and share their similar experiences

A Nigerian lady recently summoned the courage to confront her father's sister whom she accused of maltreating her in 2019.

She posted their WhatsApp conversation which sparked a mix of outrage and sympathy amongst netizens.

Lady confronts aunt who maltreated her in 2019. Photo credit: @chinagorom_o/TikTok.

Lady confronts aunt who maltreated her

The lady had shared a WhatsApp chat on TikTok, narrating her traumatic experiences while living with her aunt.

Identified as @chinagorom_o on TikTok, she accused her aunt of maltreating her and shared a chat where she confronted her aunt about the abuse.

In the chat, she reminded her aunt of the times she was physically abused and neglected, including being hit with a shoe every morning before her aunt left for work.

She alleged that her aunt had seized her important documents, including her certificates and birth certificate.

Lady confronts aunt on WhatsApp for maltreating her in 2019. Photo credit: @chinagorom_o/TikTok.

She confronted her aunt saying:

"Hi. Aunty it's me Chinagorom. I will like to ask you something. Aunty do you remember 2019 that I was living with you? Can you remember how you maltreated me because I don't have anyone to speak for me and you knew that my dad is late which is your brother. Do you remember how you hit me every morning with your koi koi before going to work? Ma can you remember when I was sick I almost lost my life because of your ignorance.

"I was lying down crying, begging you to take me to the hospital but all you could say is that I am pregnant. I should tell you who impregnatedd me. At the age of 17? Is that your prayer for me? Stop calling me answer me first. You seized my result, seized my cloth, seized my baptism card, you seized everything because I told you that I don't want to live with you again. Now just listen. I am 20 plus. I am not pregnant. And I am doing well for myself. I wish you well bye."

Her aunt's response to the message sparked anger among netizens, who took to the comments section to vent and share their similar experiences.

The woman simply stated that it was in the past and they could just schedule a time to discuss about it.

"Nago. This is past. We're supposed to talk about it Nago," she said.

While posting the chat online, the heartbroken lady made it clear that she had already blocked her aunt.

She described the experience as hell and mentioned that she had summoned the courage to confront her aunt despite not wanting to communicate with her again.

In her words:

"I chatted my dad's sister whom I lived with 5 years ago. I'm tearing up while typing this. She took all my certificates, all my school results till now, she said she is the one dat trained me, even my birth certificate too. She knew what she did, chatting her today it wasn’t easy for me, I tried putting more courage though, I never wanted to communicate with her again. I saw hell."

Reactions trail lady's chat with aunt

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

@Tee said:

"Mine is my own biological sister. When I’m done gathering life for myself, I will draw a battle line for us and it will last till my last breath."

@Slimzujana said:

"If you never lived with someone you won't relate. I'm happy it all happened and thank God for where I am. God Wil bless us."

@RealLife Loveth said:

"5years isn’t far enough for all this so I find it unnecessary, 5 years is like just yesterday to me. anyways goodluck."

@Chikwadom said:

"I like as you tell her. Make she and het conscience dey battle am dey go."

@simonnwankwo420 said:

"My dear is good you let her know but this advice is for you please be careful out there because of ur job has a make up artist please Nigeria is no."

@Feli B said:

"I’m trying to comprehend how people feel when they have a upper hand on others, it just so painful. What’s her gain now, she never thought of the future. I have been in this type of condition before."

@Joyce added:

"My uncle wife that made me go through hell and back, she traumatize me that made me questions my existence on earth. it been years now but I can never forget in a hurry. she apologize already but that pain and trauma still leave in me."

