A Nigerian lady who claims to be a friend of Ruby Ojiakor has called her out over her lack of empathy towards her

The lady says that Ruby has failed to extend a condolence call to her since she lost her sister but could call her about her wedding

She shared a copy of the message she sent to Ruby, where she expressed her feelings and hurt to the actress

Ruby Ojiakor is getting called out by a lady who claims to be her friend, as they both make headlines on social media.

The said lady, identified as Chinelo, went online to drag Ruby for failing to reach out to her after her sister died, but could invite her to buy Asoebi and attend her wedding.

Lady calls Ruby Ojiakor a wicked church girl. Credit: @chinelo_nwaa, @ruby_ojiakor

Source: Instagram

According to the lady, her sister died on June 6, 2025, and since then, Ruby has been acting oblivious to her grief. Chinelo concluded and called Ruby a wicked church girl, among other things.

She also wrote:

"Nothing Dey this life absolutely nothing. Not for clout buh you see the fake love in this industry is alarming Na make nobody come my dm. Y'all pray with God name. Buh the one wey una go do to show una christanity is no. We are just pencil in the hand of the creator. I don't know how to carry person for heart and be beefing you. I no Dey do that one with you guys. Na as e Dey hot. Said my mind."

See the post below:

Reactions as lady drags Ruby Ojiakor

Read some reactions below:

@melanin_ruth_ said:

"You already sent it to her dm, there was absolutely no need bringing it ti social media."

@regina_anthony_ said:

"It doesn’t matter if she sent a DM already. She’s hurting and has every right to call her out publicly."

@i_am_tohree said:

"Is she a member of your family to be aware of what's going on? You should have showed us a dm where you let her know it happened and she ignored you."

@speakerrrr_ said:

"Sorry but I don’t get how you get mad at people while mourning. Is it that the loss is not painful enough or too painful that you’re looking for who to leach your temper on?"

@iloh_precious said:

"You really get Ruby for mind shaa."

@the_trishplace said:

"Why did you use this Ruby’s particular picture 😂😂😂…so it will rhyme with the long rosary she talked about 😂."

@shopwith.extera said:

"I didn't understand anything she wrote, abi I no sabi read again 🥺😂😂."

@pabloandras said:

"Kai... how i fit reach out to Ruby asap? Make she just no follow an drag this matter. She should just ignoreeeeeeeee cos na validation & engagement she dey find. Dem force you buy clothes abi spend millions???"

@pretty.viviangold said:

"Am not surprised. I used junior pop issue to understand her person but gullible ppl will misunderstand it … she never for once sent her condolences to Pop wife or concern but always sho dramatic attitude for internet fans displaying how she so much liked jnr pope."

Old video of Ruby Ojiakor as gospel singer trends

Per an earlier report by Legit.ng, Nigerian social media users dug up an old video of Nigerian actress Ruby Ojiakor from her days as a gospel singer.

The video showed the newlywed singing passionately about God in a typical "Igbo gospel fashion," which fans loved.

Many have shared their thoughts about the actress and described her in several amazing ways.

