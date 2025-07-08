Actress and movie star Bukky Wright has shared her plans after returning to Nigeria, revealing that she will be getting married soon

She also discussed her future aspirations for her acting career and explained why she initially relocated abroad and offered advice to those considering so

Fans expressed their excitement in the comment section, eagerly anticipating her next steps and career developments

Veteran Nollywood actress, Bukky Wright, has officially announced her return to Nigeria during an interview with BBC Yoruba.

In the interview, she shared that she was back in the country and ready to return to what she does best—acting.

Bukky Wright opens up on reason for moving abroad. Photo credit@bukkywright

Source: Instagram

Explaining her initial decision to relocate abroad, Bukky revealed that it was for the sake of her children. However, now that they are all grown up, they encouraged her to pursue her own dreams.

Her children gave her their blessing to return to Nigeria and resume her acting career.

During her time abroad, Bukky Wright also took the opportunity to further her education, studying IT Auditing and Cybersecurity.

She explained that she once believed she could never go back to school, but her perspective changed during her time overseas. She also emphasized the importance of not settling for menial jobs and the value of personal growth.

Bukky Wright opens up about marriage

In the course of the interview, Bukky Wright also spoke about her readiness to find love again. The actress, who was recently seen with Timi Dakolo, shared that during her visit to the Kaaba in Mecca, she prayed to God about her desire to remarry.

Bukky Wright's fans react to her utterance in interview. Photo credit@bukkywright

Source: Instagram

When discussing the issue of actresses exposing their bodies, Bukky shared her thoughts on the matter. She noted that this trend isn’t limited to the movie industry but is seen in other fields as well.

The movie star revealed that she had spoken to her male colleagues to understand if men appreciate such exposure, and they told her that men actually prefer women to dress modestly.

According to Bukky, her colleagues explained that men like to look forward to discovering what’s beneath the cover rather than seeing it all at once.

Recall that the actress and designer Seyi Modi sparked dating rumours after she was sighted with him wearing matching clothes.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the actress' interview

Reactions have trailed the interview granted by the actress. Here are comments below:

@queenkay_official0 stated:

"Ever beautiful mama ever green screen diva ."

@olowoone commented:

"Bukky wright is one of our most favorite in the Nollywood,I mean in the group of the forever classy like Liz Benson,Omotola jolade,Richard mofedamijo ,sola sobowale etcera."

@toybat stated:

"Hmmm, you inspired by the word, you need to start afresh when relocating abroad."

@abimbolatwins reacted:

"No matter what ,that beautiful mouth is customised ,no one has that style.Bukky is surely beautiful."

@hanie_lux wrote:

"I can’t wait for the return of Omotara Johnson."

@glcb2021 stated:

"Beautiful actor bukky wright . Return of Omotara Johnson is Loading."

Bukky Wright, RMD, Teju link up in USA

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Bukky Wright brought back nostalgic feelings after sharing pictures of her with actor Richard Mofe-Damijo and popular comedian Teju Babyface.

Apparently, the actress stepped out for an event in Houston and was in the company of some colleagues in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

All three Nigerian superstars took pictures together as fans gushed about their appearance.

