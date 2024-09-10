A video has shown how Timi Dakolo showed love and respect to veteran actress Bukky Wright after meeting her in Abuja

In the clip, the singer went to visit Seyi Vodi for his upcoming music concert, when he ran into the actress

Fans were impressed by Dakolo's attitude as they shared their hot takes in the comment section about it

Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, has earned the respect and admiration of his fans for what he did to veteran actress, Bukky Wright, after meeting her in Abuja.

In a video making the rounds, the music star, who marked his son's birthday a few days ago, visited fashion designer, Seyi Vodi, at his Abuja office.

Timi Dakolo meets Bukky Wright in Abuja. Photo credit @timidakolo/@bukkywright

Source: Instagram

He met the veteran actress there and prostrated for her as they exchanged greetings.

Bukky Wright speaks about her movie

In the recording, the Nollywood veteran, who sparked dating rumour with Seyi Vodi said she was working on her movie, 'The Return of Omotara Johnson'.

Dakolo also noted that he was having a concert in December. He sang as he went to greet Seyi Vodi and discussed issues concerning his upcoming show.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Timi Dakolo's video

Reactions have trailed Timi Dakolo's greetings. Here are some of the comments below:

@o_wo_blow:

"The humility in this video ehn."

@stjflickz:

"Your city indeed.'

@legend_blog_001:

"Good bless you legendary."

@au_textiles_and_shoes:

"This kind of greetinggg.'

@lymafragile:

"Is the he called her mummy,very demure ."

@rafae_lsobis09:

"See respect ."

@archerbeautyempire:

"The calmness in Timi voice."

@aribdann:

"I used to call her Aunty Bukky 15 years ago. Now calling her Mummy Bukky isn’t out of place."

@walebabacfr:

"We are ready."

Patoranking prostrates for King Sunny Ade

Legit.ng had reported that the singer was sighted greeting King Sunny Ade with so much respect during Yeye Funke Daniel's 60th birthday ceremony.

The young singer came into the venue and went straight to the stage to greet the veteran singer by prostrating fully.

King Sunny Ade also reciprocated the love and hailed him while slightly bowing down for Patoranking too. Fans were happy to see the love between the two despite their age difference.

