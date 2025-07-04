A Nigerian lady has maintained that she will never marry a man in Nigeria and bring him over to the United Kingdom

In a video, the lady explained the reasons behind her stance and also shared her challenges living in the UK

Mixed reactions trailed the video on the TikTok app as some people agreed with her while others criticised her in the comments

A Nigerian lady recently sparked controversy with her declaration that she would never marry a man from Nigeria and relocate him to the United Kingdom.

Her decision sparked massive reactions from netizens who either supported or criticised her in the comments.

Nigerian lady shares why she will never bring a man over to UK. Photo credit: @preciousubani/TikTok, Maxian/ Getty Images.

Source: TikTok

UK-based lady vows never to sponsor man

The lady shared her stance in a recent interview with a TikTok user identified as @preciousubani.

She mentioned the reasons behind her stance, emphasising the financial challenges she had faced since moving to the UK.

According to her, the cost of relocating to the UK had left her in debt, with repayments still ongoing into her third year in the country.

She expressed frustration at the idea of shouldering similar expenses for a romantic partner.

Nigerian lady based in UK announces decision never to bring any man over. Photo credit: David Williams/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

In her words:

"God forbid that I marry a man in Nigeria and bring him to the UK. God forbid bad thing. Do you know how much I've spent? The money I came to this country with I am still paying. This is my third year and I'm still paying the loans that I came to this country with. If the person cannot bring himself or herself from Nigeria to UK, he should better stay there. I rather remain single. The money is much. They should find their way. After catering and bringing them over, they will still even leave you. I'm not bringing anybody."

Reactions trail UK-based lady's stance on sponsorship

The lady's comments sparked a mixed response on the TikTok platform, with some users expressing agreement and others criticising her views.

@Moon said:

"I fully support her. Let everybody find their way to the UK first then we can now start talking about relationship."

@Daniel Tanui said:

"How much was this loan and what was the rate because it's really hurting this girl."

@Oma Igala said:

"Na why men no need come back Naija come marry just go Uganda or Tanzania go marry."

@Rahma reacted:

"She is right. I also will never bring a guy in the USA lawyers are very expensive."

@selfless Adaobi commented:

"It is better you marry him and open a provision store for him here in Nigeria , make sure you you have security who will be monitoring his movements visit him every 3 years."

@john geoffrey said:

"She could have just said no she can't and explain why. which one is God forbid bad thing. does that mean if any other girls does, she did a bad thing. Honestly most Nigerian girls are heartless."

@Esther Amanda said:

"All this people saying women are smart with there money ,can’t u see she is still paying her own debt ?u want a debtor to add ur own debt to the one she have been paying for over three years. Dey play. 3+3=6 ,6years of paying debt and she never finish paying ooo."

@OLLY added:

"The next question is what if you see an odogwu back home in Nigeria that’s says nwa come back to Nigeria let’s marry and settle down."

Watch the video here:

Nigerian lady in UK laments over relationship life

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who moved to the United Kingdom wailed about her inability to have a stable relationship abroad.

She said another London man ended their relationship because she told him what she does for a living.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng