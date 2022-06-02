Actress Bukky Wright sparked sweet reactions from members of the online community after sharing some pictures on Instagram

The Nollywood star stepped out for a comedy event and was also joined by colleagues Richard Mofe-Damijo and Teju Babyface

Fans on social media were more than excited to see the celebrities reunite in the US as they gushed over them

Nollywood actress Bukky Wright has brought back nostalgic feelings for her fans and supporters on social media after sharing some pictures on Instagram.

Apparently, the actress stepped out for an event in Houston and she was in the company of some colleagues in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Bukky Right, RMD and Teju Babyface link up in US. Photo: @bukkywright

Source: Instagram

Pictures shared captured the movie star alongside fellow Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, and popular comedian, Teju Babyface.

All three Nigerian superstars took pictures together and many fans couldn’t help but gush over how good looking they all appeared.

Check out the pictures as shared by Wright below:

Social media users react

patienceozokwo said:

"You fine too much."

imoranmediausa said:

"Walahi, you over fine, my love. Egbon mi to sure juju!"

anunoluwa said:

"Over pretty maami always looking younger one love ma ."

bimsgee said:

"@mofedamijo sunset yellow never looked this good great choice for d occasion. Happy new month too RMD."

mintoria64 said:

"Wow u in Houston Much love."

aphricanace said:

"It’s always great to see you Ose ❤️ Thanks for blessing Houston."

