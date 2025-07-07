A lady came out weeks ago to expose her private conversation with Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi

Amelia Akhatar alleged that the new Hull City defender promised her marriage and then ghosted her

Akhatar has told her story in detail and shared what dating in the UK and her experience in 2025 is

Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi was in the news weeks ago after a lady accused him of promising her marriage and then abandoning their conversation after a date.

Instagram model Amelia Akhatar and Ajayi were involved briefly, went on a date, after which she accused him of ghosting despite having serious discussions about a future together.

Semi Ajayi with his friends and family during his final game for West Brom. Photo by Adam Fradgley.

According to GSM HQ, she shared a part of their WhatsApp conversation, in which the footballer gave the excuse of being on national team duty for not responding to her messages for a week.

Legit.ng previously reported the story, which went viral on Instagram and TikTok, and Akhatar reached out to confirm she had shared her side of the story on her YouTube channel.

Amelia Akhatar shared details of relationship with Semi Ajayi

Amelia Akhatar shared the video on YouTube, which was shot at a restaurant in London, where she and her sister were trying out Nigerian food, pounded yam and egusi.

She claimed that her video is not only about Semi Ajayi, but generally speaking, about dating in the UK in 2025.

“For me personally, I just felt like I was really tired to the point where, it wasn't just him, but in general, where men always lead you on, promise you something that's true and do show you they want you in the beginning, then they switch,” she said

The influencer claimed that she considered him because he was a Christian and had a good upbringing, which made her reconsider not doing things in the beginning.

She confirmed that they were in contact for up to a month, during which they went on a date and planned more dates, with her sister adding that it was constant communication and not mere chats.

“If you're responding back to someone, it shows that you're interested in them,” Sarah interjected.

Amelia acknowledged that Semi was respectful and charming during the early days, but the situation surrounding how it ended was so disrespectful.

Her sister Sarah again interjected that the Super Eagles star leaning for a kiss on a first date was a gigantic red flag, which suggested he was too forward and rushing in for something.

Semi Ajayi celebrates with his teammates after scoring for Nigeria against Ghana. Photo by Richard Pelham.

Amelia denied their relationship was transactional and confirmed that nothing else happened beyond the kids on the first date, which her sister claimed could be why he stopped as he couldn't get what he wanted.

Sarah added that the fact that Ajayi rushed to leave the date because he wanted to meet his friends later was a red flag, because he didn't give her 100% attention.

“Love bombing in general and ghosting someone in general is disrespectful,” Akhatar added.

The sisters also spoke about the stigma of women wanting men who do well for themselves, which ladies have been accused of many times when their relationship with celebrities goes sour.

Albanian model exposes football stars

Legit.ng previously reported that an Albanian model, Melissa, exposed football stars in her inbox, including Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr and Rafael Leao.

The 22-year-old adult actress revealed text from the footballers who reached out to her in the past years, since she became an internet sensation in 2020 on TikTok.

