Bukky Wright and Designer Seyi Vodi Spark Dating Rumours With Romantic Video: "God Bless Ur Union"
Bukky Wright and Designer Seyi Vodi Spark Dating Rumours With Romantic Video: “God Bless Ur Union”

by  Taiwo Owolawi
  • Nollywood actress Bukky Wright appears to be having some excitement with her love life going by her social media post
  • Just recently, the movie star shared a romantic video of herself with fashion designer, Seyi Vodi, on her Instagram page
  • Congratulations started to pour in for the pair as netizens prayed for their union among other things

Nigerian actress Bukky Wright made headlines on social media after a video of her with fashion designer Seyi Vodi grabbed fans' attention.

It all started when the movie star took to her official Instagram page to share a video of herself with Seyi Vodi rocking matching outfits.

Bukky Wright and Seyi Vodi's relationship.
Fans react to Bukky Wright and Seyi Vodi's video. Photos: @bukkywright
However, the outfits were just the beginning. The pair did not stop at wearing similar clothes, they were also seen embracing each other romantically as someone in the background sang their praises.

Bukky Wright also seemed to encourage the speculation with the caption that she added to the video. According to her, Valentine's Day came in July. See her post below:

Fans and celebs react to Bukky Wright’s video

Read what some of Bukky Wright’s fans and celebrity colleagues had to say about her video with Seyi Vodi below:

Official_freshprince:

“ I love this one.”

Bolajibasia:

“May the almighty Allah continue to bless your union. Esu oni yayin lagbara Olorun amin .”

Emmanuel_emmizy_gbenga:

“So beautiful .”

ondosnailsupplier.ng:

“❤️❤️❤️so beautiful.”

lanre5500:

“God bless ur union ma .”

Kowwiedressy_by_kowiyat:

“Looking so good in that twinning outfit ma'am ❤️.”

Jonathanspending:

“This love na HIGHEST .”

Agelessplaceacademy:

“Me I Love love oooo❤️.”

Temmy_business_world:

“This look like a movie set ooo. Abi na my eyes ni? Congratulations ma if true, you deserve happiness walahi.”

Temmy_business_world:

“But say una know see say this man is the same with Eniola Badmus ni. Na modeling they are doing jor.”

Seyi Vodi unfollows VDM after Obi Cubana fight

In other news, Legit.ng reported that fashion designer Seyi Vodi has sided with Obinna Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, as he decided it was time to unfollow Vincent Martins Otse, aka VDM, on Instagram.

It will be recalled that Obi and VDM clashed after the latter weighed into his online saga with Iyabo Ojo.

Following this drama, designer Seyi Vodi cut ties with VDM by unfollowing him. It was no surprise when it was discovered that VDM had done the same.

Source: Legit.ng

Taiwo Owolawi avatar

Taiwo Owolawi (Entertainment Editor) Taiwo Owolawi is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with four years of work experience at Legit.ng. She graduated from Osun State University with a degree in English and International Studies in 2016. She has also moved on to pursue courses in Public Relations and Copywriting. Taiwo emerged as Legit.ng's Best Entertainment Editor in 2022. Contact: taiwo.owolawi@corp.legit.ng.

