Actress Nkechi Blessing has found love again and shared the good news with her fans on social media

In her post, she shared a picture of her new love and offered a few details about their relationship while taunting her critics

After seeing the reactions from her fans, the actress restricted the comment section of her post

Actress Nkechi Blessing seems to have finally moved on from her failed relationship with her former lover, Xxssive, based on a post she recently made.

A few months ago, the movie star exposed her body and confirmed her breakup with Xxssive, vowing that she would never flaunt her lover online again.

She slammed the people asked after Xxssive and said they made her relationship hit the rock.

In her new post, she shared a lovely picture that appeared to be AI-generated and introduced the man as her new lover.

Initially, she left her comment section open, but later restricted it after many fans asked about her previous relationship and her last post about him.

In the picture, the man looked handsome and youthful, while Nkechi Blessing affectionately held onto him.

In the caption, Nkechi showered her new man with loving names. She referred to him as her "Odogwu paranran," her "absolute love," and a "billionaire with plenty of doings."

She also called him her "obim" (meaning my heart) and revealed his name as Emeka.

The actress admitted that while she had promised not to showcase her lover or relationship again, her new man was too handsome to keep hidden.

Nkechi also shared that they began their relationship six months ago, and he has already made her feel beautiful.

In her promise to him, she vowed to love him for the rest of her life and stated that he had restored her belief in love.

In a post made by Xxssive, Nkechi Blessing's lover, he shared the first alphabets of the ladies men should avoid.

N, B and S were part of the alphabets he shared and many of his fans stated that he was referring to Nkechi Blessing. However, he didn't disclose what happened between them.

Recall that a few months ago, when rumors spread that Nkechi Blessing and Xxssive were no longer together, Xxssive surprised her at an event where she was selling her products.

The video quickly went viral as the two lovebirds were seen hugging and sharing romantic moments openly.

Many thought the couple had reconciled, but Nkechi later confirmed that they had indeed parted ways."

Nkechi Blessing's lover Xxssive helps man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Xxssive had put a big smile on the face of the family of a man battling sickle cell and swimming in debt.

In a video he shared on social media, he visited the man's house to see him and his family and also to share the good news with them.

His generosity sparked reactions among fans, who appreciated him and showered prayer for him in the comment section.

