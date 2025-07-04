Funke Akindele has granted an interview about her late mother and how her father wanted her to be a lawyer

In the recording, she also spoke about the challenges she gave her mother while she was growing up

Fans were emotional to see the video and all she said about her family, they encouraged her in the comment section

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele's emotional interview, where she spoke fondly about her late mother, has surfaced online.

The movie star was a guest on her colleague Nancy Isime's show, where she shared heartfelt details about her family.

During the interview, Funke was asked about her mother's influence on her career. She explained how her mother played a pivotal role when she started her acting journey.

Despite her father's desire for her to pursue a career in law, Funke's mother fully supported her decision to become an actress.

Akindele recalled how her mother would drive her in a Peugeot car without air conditioning to auditions and would even follow up to understand the kind of roles she was getting.

Even when the roles seemed insignificant, her mother encouraged her to take them.

Funke Akindele in tears while speaking

As she spoke about her mother, Funke became emotional, shedding tears as she expressed how grateful she was for the care and love her mother gave her.

She reflected on how her mother raised her well and provided her with everything she needed, despite the challenges she faced.

Funke Akindele speaks about her father

The movie star also discussed her father, noting that while things didn't work out between her parents, they went their separate ways, her father did his best to raise her and her siblings.

Funke described herself as a tough child who gave her mother some rebellious moments during her upbringing. Despite this, her mother raised all her children well, balancing sweetness and firmness.

Funke Akindele, who does not shy away from remembering her late mother, recently celebrated her mother’s posthumous birthday and shared updates on how her children are doing.

She continues to honor her mother's memory by occasionally sharing lovely pictures of them together.

How fans reacted to Akindele's interview

Netizens shared their take about Funke Akindele's interview. Here are comments below:

@yemmo2002 shared:

"Sad she didn't wait longer to enjoy you! God be with you Olufunke."

@mojimuji37 said:

"A pain of losing ur mother is something else."

@layookeowo wrote:

"I am proud of you . Acknowledging her this much even in death. Your children will shower you with loads of love ,you will leave to see your Children’s,children those say the Lord of host in Jesus name amen."

@justbabiiesandkiddies commented:

"The pain of losing someone so close never goes away, am glad u acknowledged that she raised you well."

@boluwatyfe_01 stated:

"God bless her ."

