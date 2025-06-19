Funke Akindele remembered her late mother in a post shared on her social media, marking her posthumous birthday

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has marked her late mother’s posthumous birthday.

The actress lost her dear mother in 2023, with the family sharing the sad news and details about her funeral.

In a heartfelt post on her social media, the mother of two shared a picture collage of her late mother with some of her grandchildren.

She also included a picture of her mother from her younger years, celebrating her birthday before her unfortunate demise.

Funke Akindele wished her mother a happy birthday in heaven and spoke fondly of her mother’s legacies.

Funke Akindele shares how she is faring

In the caption of her post, the actress updated her deceased mother on her life and that of her siblings. According to Funke, she has been working hard to build a life that would make her mother proud.

The high-grossing actress also mentioned that she has been prioritizing her well-being, as her mother had always advised her to do. She emphasized that she strives every day to live with purpose and joy.

Funke also shared updates about her mother’s grandchildren, noting that they are all growing up in love and continue to speak about their grandmother.

This is not the first time Funke Akindele has shared a tribute to her late mother. Last year, she marked her mother’s death anniversary with a touching tribute and pictures.

Colleagues morn Akindele's mother

Some of her colleagues, including Kamo also penned a tribute to the deceased.

Kamo noted that he was now a child to the late mother and wished her a happy birthday in heaven.

Others wished her a happy posthumous birthday and spoke glowingly about her life well spent.

Reactions trail Funke Akindele's post

Netizens shared their take after seeing the post made by the moviemaker. Here are comments below:

@kamo_state shared:

"Happy Posthumous Birthday,Grandma you now have another grandson Kamo on earth."

@everything_by_limat said:

"Happy posthumous birthday Grandma. Keep resting well Iya daada."

@obakitan commented:

"Happy Heavenly birthday to you sweet grandma keep resting in peace ."

@uhmuafiyah reacted:

"I can relate ma'am,cos I just lost mine it will two month tomorrow I lost my most precious mother iyamii Adunni Aljannah Friduos ."

Funke Akindele dedicate movie to mother

Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood actress Funke Akindele had stated that her new movie 'A Tribe Called Judah' was dedicated to her late mother.

The actress had the grand premiere of the much talked about film on Sunday, December 10 in Lagos state.

While giving her speech at the premiere, she said she didn't know her mum would die when she started writing the story.

