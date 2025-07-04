A Nigerian woman has shared a heartwarming video showing the moment she returned to Nigeria with her children

According to the woman, she and her children had spent about 11 years abroad before finally visiting home secretly

Social media users who came across the emotional video on TikTok stormed the comments section to react to it

A video shared online captured the emotional reunion of a Nigerian woman with her mother after an 11-year separation.

The heartwarming moment was captured in a TikTok video which caught the attention of many on social media.

Woman and her children pay surprise visit to mum after 11 years abroad. Photo credit: @abifabbz/TikTok.

Woman reunites with family after 11 years

The woman, known on TikTok as @abifabbz, posted a clip showing her mother's surprise when she finally realised her daughter and grandchildren had arrived.

She narrated that her family had spent over a decade abroad before making the trip back to Nigeria.

The joyous woman also explained the circumstances surrounding their visit and expressed her joy over seeing her mother again.

She narrated:

"After 11 years I returned home with my hubby and children. At first my mum didn't realise we were in the car. She thought only my hubby came because she sees him every couple months when he comes home. But for us, it's our first time here in 11 years."

Woman shows her mother's reaction as she returns home with her children after 11 years abroad. Photo credit: @abifabbz/TikTok.

The clip showed the mother's emotional reaction as she caught sight of her daughter and grandchildren.

Reactions as woman returns after 11 years

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Mato said:

"I remember my mum shouted the whole house in 1991 after one and half years. This is the greatest joy of every mother, better than money. Please visit her often as memories comfort me after my mum demise."

@Queen Hameenah said:

"See me laughing like mumu joy overflow congratulations for you return home and also meet your family in peace."

@Laree's Multipurpose Essential said:

"Alhamdulilah for for another opportunity to see eye to eye with grandma."

@Imoleandayanfe commented:

"Wow so sweet please teach ur children how to bend down greet there elder small we are africa yoruba for that matter."

@Awawu Olamilekan said:

"Wow alihamdulilahi welcome back to your father land."

@Omolara commented:

"Welcome home dear sister iya kuburat will be very happy seeing you."

@mustapha adetunji reacted:

"E jeun omo pe mama."

@olami said:

"To my son, I know we will see again. I miss you so much my baby boy and always remember aunty loves you. I might not be your biological mother but you will always be my first born."

@Ayomide said:

"My dad his not alive anymore I just wish and pray to God even if it is just 5 minutes I miss my dad hug nd kiss."

See the post below:

