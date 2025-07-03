BBNaija star Nengi has shared a post online about her daughter, proudly bragging that she is the reason her daughter is beautiful

In the post, Nengi expressed that she created and curated a masterpiece in her beloved daughter, praising herself for the child’s beauty

Her post sparked series of reactions among her fans, who shared their thoughts and opinions on her words

Reality show star, Nengi Hampson, has sparked backlash after a post she shared online. The former Big Brother Naija housemate, who welcomed a baby daughter a few months ago, had shared the good news with her fans.

A few months after giving birth, Nengi decided to gush over her daughter in a post. She proudly stated that she didn’t just give birth to a baby, but had created a "masterpiece."

She emphasized that her daughter was curated and designed, calling her "just too fine."

Nengi, who has been the subject of interest for singer Spyro, praised herself for the achievement of giving birth to such a beautiful child.

Fans react to Nengi's post about daughter

Many of her followers reacted with laughter and criticized her for equating herself to God.

Some corrected her, urging her to appreciate God for her daughter instead of bragging about her beauty, as they believed no one can create a human being on their own.

However, a few supporters defended her, commenting on the reality star's beauty and skin color. They suggested that since Nengi was beautiful, her daughter would naturally inherit her beauty as well.

See the Instagram post here:

Reactions have trailed the post made by the reality show star about her daughter. Here are comments below:

@abigailchukwueze wrote:

"You are now God that creates abi? Instead of you to give glory to the creator who gave you a beautiful baby, you are here giving the glory to yourself, weldone o, assistant creator. Mcheeew."

@akosua_asare_frimpomaa shared:

"Give thanks to God and stop the talking! Cos u can’t create."

@official.chael commented:

"As how naw? Miss Nengi, As per Assistant God or what? Make una come explain oo."

@planbasooke stated:

"Oshey mini god. As per na you be God. Can you just imagine the nonsense this one is sayiong."

@titipetral wrote:

"So for your mind now na your own making? wokeness and offending God with what we say and feel sha."

@thrift_and_more_by_bukkie said:

"You forgot to add that you created heaven and earth ma. Enle beaurty queen, miss creator Congrats."

Nengi reacts to rumours of father of her child

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nengi reacted to the trending rumours of her giving birth to a child for a Nigerian governor.

Just recently, rumours spread online that the reality show star allegedly welcomed a child with 65-year-old Bayelsa governor, Duoye Diri, and that she’s his fifth wife.

After the messy claims gained momentum in the Nigerian social media space, the BBNaija star finally broke her online silence to address the rumours.

