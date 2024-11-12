Funke Akindele has remembered her late mother, who died in February last year

She made a post about the late woman and also shared a picture which was accompanied by an appreciation note

The message sparked reactions among her fans, who also joined in appreciating Akindele's late mother

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has remembered her late mother more than a year after her unfortunate demise.

Legit.ng had reported that the movie star lost her dear mother, Dr RB Adebanjo-Akindele, who died in February 2023.

Funke Akindele appreciates late mother. Photo credit@funkejenifaakindele

In a post on her Instagram page, the mother of two shared a picture of her mother and accompanied it with an appreciation message. She thanked her for the way she brought her up.

In her post, the movie star, who dedicated her movie to her late woman, shared how she missed her mother.

She stated that she was grateful that her mother raised her to be a strong woman. Funke Akindele prayed that her mother would continue to rest in the bosom of her lord.

See the post here:

What fans said about Akindele's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions to the post made by the actress. Here are some of the comments:

@tskerenkezia_:

"You are making her so proud! She lives one."

@wendy_of_life:

"May her soul continue to rest in perfect peace."

@rayglow_skincare:

"Iya oooo , Mine has been sleeping for 21 years now and I always tell people if my mom was to be alive, I for don waka far."

@princejidekosoko:

"She is an Abiyamo toto. Keep resting. Your children are doing great."

@faithiawilliams:

"May her soul continue to rest in peace ."

@sayrahchips:

"Thank you mummy for blessings us with your amazing daughter. Keep resting well Queen."

@mathewididowo:

"Continue to rest in peace mummy."

@_abykeh_:

"She gave us a legend."

@realmarvis_40:

"To all mum in heaven Rest in peace."

@oseun_gan:

"The memory of the just is blessed."

Don Jazzy remembers late mother

Legit.ng had reported that music entrepreneur Don Jazzy shared a video of how he and his siblings marked the second death remembrance of their late mother.

His mother had died in July 2022 after battling cancer, and the Mavin record boss shared the sad news then.

In the clip, he and his siblings went to visit their mother’s resting place, they laid some wreath to write mum on her grave.

