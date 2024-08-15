Music entrepreneur, Don Jazzy, has shared a video of how he and his siblings marked the second death remembrance of his late mother

His mother had died in July 2022 after battling cancer and the Mavin record boss shared the sad news then

In the clip, he and his siblings went to visit their mother’s resting place, they laid some wreath to write mum on her grave

Mavin record boss, Michael Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, has marked the second death anniversary of his late mother.

Legit.ng had reported that Don Jazzy had announced the unfortunate passing of his mother in July 2022. His father later revealed that she fought cancer before her death.

Don Jazzy remembers late mother. Photo credit@donjazzy

Source: Instagram

In the video shared on his social media page, Don Jazzy and his siblings were sighted by their mother's grave.

The music entrepreneur, who was threatened by Cynthia Morgan, was looking sober as he and his siblings prayed by the grave of their late matriarch.

Don Jazzy and siblings decorate mum's grace

In the recording, the grave was well decorated by Don Jazzy and his siblings with wreath used to write mum.

The place had glittering tiles and a picture of the late woman on the fence of the graveyard.

See the video here:

Reactions trails Don Jazzy's video

Netizens reacted to the video shared by Don Jazzy about his mother's death anniversary. Here are some of the comments below:

@bustlineyetunde:

"May her soul continue to rest well."

@moabudu:

"May she continue to rest in perfect peace."

@cynthia_salawu:

"May her gentle soul keep resting."

@nekie_neka:

"May she keep resting peacefully and may God keep filling the void she left within you all, with his grace. Amen."

@omodiva:

"Keep resting mama."

@sharonbensonofficial:

"Chai rest well mummy in the bossom of the lord."

@fula_queen:

"My deepest condolences."

@dukeofspadess:

"Greatness."

@sons_of_donjazzy:

"Keep resting well mama legend."

@tegamavin:

"One Picolo forever ."

D'banj apologises to Don Jazzy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that D'banj penned an appreciation note to all the people who contributed to his brand and made him who he is today.

He thanked all ex-members of Mo'hits and Don Jazzy as he apologised to those he had wronged.

The Koko Master also thanked those who worked behind the scene as he mentioned their names and shared lovely pictures from his memories.

Source: Legit.ng