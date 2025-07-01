Jnr Pope recently shared a video to kick off the new month, teasing her fans with a fresh new look

In the post, it appeared that she had just finished decorating, capturing the moment by taking pictures to share the memories later on

Along with the video, she made a simple yet profound prayer to God, reflecting on her current situation and the hopes she had for the new month

The widow of late actor Pope Odonwodo, popularly known as Junior Pope, has shared a heartfelt post to mark the beginning of the new month.

In the collage she posted, the mother of three showcased her curvy, beautiful look in a long gown while capturing a selfie after finishing a day of work as an event planner and decorator.

Jennifer took a moment to wish her fans a happy new month, praying that it would be a great one for all of them.

Jnr Pope's widow prays for herself

She also offered a personal prayer in the collage, asking God to make July an easier month for her.

Jennifer Awele prayed for speed, guidance, and divine direction in all her endeavors and the steps she was about to take.

This post came hours after a video of her late husband’s lookalike went viral. In the clip, the man was seen leaning against a car at a park, surrounded by people taking pictures.

An elderly man was even seen crying upon seeing him, which added an emotional layer to the moment.

Jennifer had previously shared the sad news of losing her late husband’s father, just a year after her husband’s passing. She wrote a glowing tribute to the deceased while trying to offer comfort to her grieving mother-in-law.

See the post here:

Reactions trail post made by Pope's widow

Netizens reacted after seeing the prayer the widow made in her post. A few people congratulated her on the new month, while others said amen to her prayer. See some comments below:

@kim_lyn_ber commented:

"Such a hardworking beautiful Queen. Keep shining God is with u and urs always ."

@zino_arigo shared:

"Amen to the last slide, may it be easy for you."

@patrick_mary313 said:

"Had u mind this morning, happy new month my wife. Beautiful New Month Gorgeous Mommy ."

@oluchi_iroanusi stated:

"Envy of all women happy new month Omalicha. The boys beautiful mom."

@ambassador_godswill_miracle commented:

"On this beautiful day, I declare that your light will shine brighter. Your joy will overflow. Your prayers will be answered. The heavens are open over you-walk boldly in your victory!. the sky is your starting point not your limit ugegbe. God is just getting started with you my queen. dopeevents007 to the world."

Adamna Luke reacts claims about Jnr Pope

Legit.ng had reported that Adanma Luke had reacted after Ruby Ojiakwor made some allegations about and late Jnr Pope

The actress had claimed that Luke said that Jnr Pope was begging for a role in her film before he unfortunately lost his life.

In response to her claims, Adanma sent her to the gallows.

