Sonia took to Instagram to call out her ex-husband, footballer Odion Ighalo, for allegedly humiliating their teenage daughter with his latest bedroom controversy

The mother-of-three stated she has carried herself with dignity since their separation in 2019 and divorce in 2022

Sonia revealed she is now in a serious relationship with a man who encourages her growth. She credited him with helping her become a better version

Former Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo, is back in the headlines, but this time, it’s not about goals or trophies.

It’s his ex-wife, Sonia, who is calling him out for what she described as his continued public embarrassment to their children following his latest alleged s*x scandal making the rounds on social media.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Sonia broke her silence after fans began tagging her and sending follow requests over her ex-husband’s trending issue.

Sonia takes to Instagram to call out her ex-husband, footballer Odion Ighalo out.

Source: Instagram

In her now-viral post, Sonia revealed that she had spent the entire day at the salon with her daughter and was unaware of the online drama until she began receiving alerts and follow requests.

She wrote:

“I had no idea that my ex-husband was making headlines due to his sx escapade. It is truly disheartening that this man continues to humiliate his children in such manner. We have a 15-year-old who has access to social media.”*

Sonia, who separated from Ighalo in 2019 and finalised their divorce in 2022, made it clear that her public image is far from the drama surrounding her ex.

The mother of Ighalo’s children didn’t hold back when stating how she has conducted herself since the split.

“You can’t read these things about me online. I carry myself so well and have a lot of respect for my gorgeous children.”

She further addressed why she refused to immediately respond the way she might have in the past. According to Sonia, she has evolved and now has someone special in her life who motivates her to be better.

Sonia made a subtle but bold declaration about her current relationship. She mentioned that a man in her life is helping her become a better version of herself and that she has no interest in returning to her old ways.

“I hold my man in high regard and I CANNOT bear the thought of letting him down.”

She also joked about her uncle’s missed call, implying her family had expected her to go off on Ighalo online like she used to, but insisted that the “Sonia of today” has changed.

See the post here:

Netizens react to Sonia Ighalo's comments

@ChiomaLuxury:

"Sonia didn’t lie one bit! How can a grown man keep embarrassing his kids like this?"

@Iam_OluD:

"Low-key, she still dey watch am. If you’ve moved on, why the long sermon?"

@NeneQueen:

"Ighalo really needs to get his act together. Your kids are watching, bro. Do better!"

@BabaTeeReal:

"She said she’s changed but still dropping indirect shade. This “new version” still loud o"

@AdaezeBaby

"Respect to Sonia. She carried herself with grace! Some exes would’ve dragged him to filth"

@MosesOfLagos:

"They should both rest. We don’t need their drama every few months. Think of the children biko."

Sonia and Ighalo separated in 2019 and finalised their divorce in 2022.

Source: Getty Images

Odion Ighalo's ex-wife reacts to blogger's allegation

Legit.ng earlier reported that Odion Ighalo’s ex-wife, Sonia Desuwa, has reacted to the allegation that she has been trolling the footballer.

A blogger had claimed that Sonia had been trolling her ex-husband. The writer also advised her to concentrate on her newfound lover.

Reacting to the allegation, she sent the writer to the gallows and bragged about her wealth. According to her, the blogger does not pay her bills. She affirmed that she lives in a multi-million pound home in the choicest area of England.

