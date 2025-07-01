Reactions have trailed a new video shared by Regina Daniels as she threw a lavish birthday party for her children

On the 29th of June, Nigerian actress Regina Daniels celebrated the birthdays of her kids as they turned ages five and three

The video showcased the beautiful scenery at the event centre, with lots of food, games, and gifts for attendees.

Regina Daniels is such a sweet mum and she shows that all the time. The actress went the extra mile to throw her children a fabulous birthday party as they clocked new ages.

On Sunday, June 29, the senator's wife shared a lengthy caption, celebrating her sons as they turned a new age.

Regina Daniels shares fun clips from her children's birthday party. Credit:@regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Munir turned five, while his younger brother, Kharly clocked three. The duo was celebrated in a beautiful birthday bash thrown by their parents.

The new video posted online by Regina Daniels captured the fun moments of the said party. Kids from near and far, friends, and family, and even adults graced the beautiful occasion with their presence.

Ned Nwokoe, Regina's husband, was also spotted in the clip as both mummy and daddy joined in to take pictures with their sons.

Watch the video here:

Recall, Nigerian actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire politician husband, Ned Nwoko, were reportedly expecting their third child.

In a post that was shared on social media by the billionaire to mark their sixth wedding anniversary, Nwoko announced the good news.

The politician's special announcement about himself and Regina Daniels drew the attention of many, as he threw a subtle shade at rumour mongers.

Fans celebrates Regina Daniels' son's birthday

Read some reactions as compiles by Legit.ng below:

@choice_sasha said:

"If you love Regina Daniels let's gather here and drop her a heart❤😍😍."

@estherebube111 said:

"I just love how you carry everyone along 😍😍the other children go love you ehnn like a big sister and mom 😍."

@i.am.teeey said:

"Lowkey want to play inside that water park 🙂."

@johnjoy295 said:

"Gina na only rich people children dey come Ur children birthday party 😢."

@oke_nwajp said:

"Waiting consign una consign Economy Kwanu. 🥹."

@ruth_ajuma said:

"Many more years to celebrate❤️..money is really good."

@younick_eunice said:

"The end part of the video is funny lol it’s as if Ned got tired of the two women’s drama 😂."

@prettycinty said:

"When u are big u are big, happy birthday kings."

@blessinggeorge512 said:

"Money nah water❤️❤️❤️, Happy birthday cutes boys , many more years to celebrate in good health in Jesus name amen 🙏❤️❤️."

@kizobillz said:

"Person when dey hungry no suppose view your post now o 😂😂😂."

Anne Idibia makes comment about Regina Daniels' sons

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Annie Macaulay joined Regina Daniels, in celebrating her two sons Munir and Kharly as they marked their birthday.

Annie Idibia also shared her sweet experience with Regina Daniels' sons as she disclosed their unique qualities.

The actress' adoring comments about Regina Daniels' sons have drawn the attention of fans.

