Nigerian actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire politician husband, Ned Nwoko, are reportedly expecting their third child

In a post that was shared on social media by the billionaire to mark their sixth wedding anniversary, Nwoko announced the good news

The politician's special announcement about himself and Regina Daniels drew the attention of many, as he threw a subtle shade at rumour mongers

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels is reportedly pregnant with her third child for billionaire politician Ned Nwoko.

On March 27, 2025, to mark their sixth wedding anniversary, the Nigerian senator took to his official Instagram page to celebrate Regina with sweet words.

Ned Nwoko penned a lengthy poem where he glowingly talked about his marriage to Regina Daniels and the love they share.

The post, which focused heavily on the rumours trailing their marriage, particularly about Ned Nwoko being the father of Chika Ike’s child, shut down the claims of them facing relationship troubles.

According to Ned, he and Regina Daniels are still standing strong, with rumours of the billionaire having a child outside of his marriage being a lie. He also added that his taste was women who were not divorcees and untouched by men.

The final part of the poem was dedicated to announcing that the billionaire and Regina Daniels are expecting their third child. It read:

“And Here's the Cherry on Top...Just when they thought they had their say, Baby number three is on the way! A new heartbeat, a love so grand, Another blessing in my hand.

"Let them talk, let them guess, While we live, while we bless. For at the end, when curtains close, It's us, my love, that victory knows. Because love, true love, does not sway, It roars, it reigns, come what may.”

Reactions as Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels expect 3rd child

After Ned Nwoko announced that he and Regina Daniels were expecting their third child while also shutting down the Chika Ike rumours, many Nigerians were drawn to his love poem and dropped their hot takes. Some netizens expressed doubts that he actually wrote it.

Kingkelcy said:

“So a 60+ wrote this? I see Regina in all this grammar.”

Cupcakee09 wrote:

“I think say I sabi write love poem. This is one of the best I’ve ever read . I love , I love . I’m going to work more on my love poem.’ I’m more focus on the poem, nothing concern me with the parties and what happens when curtains close . Oh , I love the poem ❤️.”

Stallionkitchen said:

“This man must be a great writer in his young’s ooo😂.”

Itz_davis001 said:

“Marrying little girls is this old man flex. Girl old enough to be his grand daughter. Shameless man.”

Ideeeee_sam wrote:

“A divorcee and non-virgin isn’t ur standard to marry but u been married 4times before sir. Some Men just needs money to exhibit their misogynistic traits, treating women like collections. ewww 😂.”

Meeta_erica said:

“So who is the non virgin and divorcee? That ridiculous to say about a lady who didn’t say a word aside from people speculating that you married her. Why degrade her? Shameless old man.”

Linda_onyi said:

“Who believed that they had separated? Maybe gullible people sha.”

Ogensimah said:

“This marriage has given Ned sleepless nights. Pa is always on the internet explaining and proving to us that Regina truly loves him. Who says the internet has no power? A sixty-year-old man. 😆😆 Does he even have time to attend to the issues of the people who elected him?”

Char.isa1 said:

“But why Diss Chika like that? Did she reject him? Ned sha is behaving like a woman.”

Spaakboy1 wrote:

“If at his age he’s still listening to on and off line trolls and replying them then he should go back to kindergarten 😏.”

Oyinniwura1 said:

“😂😂😂Why are they fighting invisible enemies bayi? You guys should enjoy your anniversary in peace and leave us alone.”

Chika Ike reacts to Ned Nwoko rumours

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported earlier that actress Chika Ike spoke out concerning rumours surrounding her child and her colleague Regina Daniels’ husband, Ned Nwoko.

Chike Ike noted that she had dealt with rumours for years and had chosen to ignore them because they were just “rumours" and didn't require attention.

She, however, noted that in this case, it concerned her child, and she saw the need to speak about it.

