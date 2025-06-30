A Nigerian lady has shared her WhatsApp conversation with her mother, who has been organising a party behind her back to celebrate her call to the bar

The mother had shared invitation cards to a selected group of people mandating them to wear white and lemon colour to the party

Social media users who came across her post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A Nigerian lady's call to the bar celebration took an unexpected turn after her mother organised a surprise party behind her back.

The mother had gone to extra lengths to plan the event, even distributing invitation cards to a select group of guests with specific dress code instructions.

Lady reacts as mum secretly organises party to celebrate her call to bar. Photo credit: @temiladebello/X.

Source: Twitter

Mum secretly plans to celebrate daughter

The lady, known as @temiladebello on X, shared a screenshot of her WhatsApp conversation with her mother, which left social media users in stitches.

In the chat, she questioned her mother's decision to plan a party without informing her about it.

"Why did you pick colour? I don't understand. Am I getting married? Wahala," she asked.

Her mother was so quick to defend herself, noting that her daughter's call to bar day would be a day of joy to her.

"Leave that one it's my day of joy," she said.

The chat disclosed that her mother had mandated guests to wear white and lemon-coloured attire to the party.

While sharing the chat online, the lady expressed her surprise at the great plans, saying:

"This call to bar party thing is getting out of hand man. White and lemon as how?(someone showed me the IV that was sent to her, I wasn’t even informed before she sent the IVs out)."

Reactions as lady posts chat with mum

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

Soft Life Baby said:

"My parents bought asoebi and shared to people for free during my brother’s oath taking. I walked into my call to bar reception completely shocked at was happening there. There’s nothing their generation does that surprises me anymore. It’s truly her day please."

Eddy James said:

"I like my life low key. It's nobody's big day we can have our big da just by ourselves. My parent know I dnt like unnecessary drama. I respect others people's wish. I feel our parents most times overdo these things."

Diebere said:

"I am only happy for your mum, all these ones you are complaining are your personal problems. Congratulations to the woman and may God bless your career so that she will keep celebrating and telling everyone about her barrister daughter."

Adeniyi added:

See the post below:

Source: Legit.ng