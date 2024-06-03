Adanma Luke has replied Nollywood actress Ruby after she made some claims about her and late Jnr Pope

The actress had claimed that Luke said that Jnr Pope was begging for a role in her film before he unfortunately lost his life

In response to her claims, Adanma said she does not have her time as she was too small for her, she also made some allegations

Nollywood producer, Adanma Luke, the owner of the movie where Jnr Pope, lost his life a few weeks ago has responded to an actress, Ruby Orjiakor over her claims.

Ruby had said that Luke claimed that Jnr Pope was begging for movie roles before his fortunate death. She also accused Nosa Rex of using the death of his colleague as content on social media.

In her response, the embattled producer noted that she was too busy to be trading words with Ruby. She added that the actress was too small for her tackle, so she should rest.

Adanma Luke replies Ruby Orjiakor. Photo credit @jnrpope/@adanmaluke/@ruby_orjiakor

Source: Instagram

Luke makes allegations against Ruby

The producer, who claimed she helped the family of people who died on her film set, made some allegations against Ruby.

According to her, the actress was always taking her camera around to record what does not concern her.

Adanma claimed that she has had worse things from people she thought were better.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Legit.ng captured some of the comments from fans. Here are they below:

@istri_b:

"I cover this week with the blood of Jesus."

@lyon_kitchen1:

"All of Una na same thing Una Dey do diff fmt abeg mke una rest."

@sunpearl_kiddieswardrope:

"Na this week trending topic be this one."

@vivyangel8:

"Ruby no reach buh you wey reach no fit provide life jacket for your cast and crew members,Adammaluke u better shut up.seems u don’t know d gravity of tin you cost."

@stacey_kelijah:

"Everyone of them should rest..JP died n we can't do anything ti bring him back to life.. May he rest until that beautiful resurrection morning."

@official_saritaraw:

"U reach nd u no fit pay for life jacket ? Ewu big for n0thing."

@jannerchy:

"I really didnt like that Rex thought it was funny to use the river thing as a content."

@glowee_sunday:

"May junior pope’s soul rest in perfect peace Amen>'

@adaokafoe:

"Adanma wey post two weeks later. All I said on her page was to keep calm and stop posting, at least for now. Destiny Etiko couldn’t even wait, but she smartly did hers that she posted the pics she wanted to post then wrote her caption about JP, I almost thought she was dead that day."

Sarah Martins calls out Adanma Luke

Legit.ng also reported that Martins reacted to the death of Jnr Pope on social media. She also pointed accusing fingers at the producer of the film.

She said the movie was a low-budget one and that she couldn't give the necessary amenities needed by the actors.

Martin blamed Luke for their death.

Source: Legit.ng