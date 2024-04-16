A clip showing how Jnr Pope met his wife wife has surfaced on social media and fans have reacted to it

In the recording, the actor said that he mistakenly shared his mobile contact publicly and a lady called him

He asked her to send a message on Facebook so that he could see her face and they later became friends before marriage

The video of late actor, Jnr Pope, recounting how he met his wife while he was alive has surfaced on social media.

In the viral recording, the actor who died in a boat mishap explained how he mistakenly gave his phone number publicly and some people started calling him.

His wife was part of the people who called and he took an interest in her after she sent him a message on Facebook. They later met and dated for four years before getting married.

He noted that he promised to die there.

Video of Jnr Pope recounting how he met his wife surfaces. Photo credit @jnrpope

Source: Instagram

Jnr Pope says her in-law threatened him

In the video, the father of three, who unveiled his house this year said that his wife's father once called him to warn him never to follow his daughter again.

Jnr Pope mentioned that the man promised to arrest him any time he saw him.

His mother-in-law also met him to warn him to leave her daughter alone.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens have reacted to the video of how Jnr Pope met his wife. Here are some of the comments below:

@beygood1992:

"Kaiii dis man death pain me. Always hyping his wife; so proud of his family....i dont know why d good ones leave early."

@omotara39:

"Chaiiiiiii this woman will never get over this lost."

@clarity_foods:

"Chai the wife and children never enjoy am ooo. No be this kin man suppose go out and not return back to his family. May God give his family the fortitude to bear the loss."

@sissylaurezplace:

"I’m so pained. I too like this guy and his family. Loved the fact that he doesn’t hide his wife and flaunts her everywhere on social media. Chooiii who go Dey type and end with who does that? May God rest his soul."

@abeniadeomobola:

"Very joke fair man, his always happy respectful and humble to people around him, he loves his children and his beautiful wife soo much, just too sad!."

@lydia_cleonard0411:

"Let me smile...his so cute. God bless his soul rest on king."

@daviroac:

"Beautiful family man ! I am truly hurt!.:"

@shopwithkaydee:

"And so many irresponsible men..deadbeat fathers full everywhere back and front..God has his own way of doing things His own way."

@isowagold:

"Always happy vibes and laughing.. I’m yet to see a picture or video clip of him not happy, laughing or dancing . Irreplaceable. May his soul rest in perfect peace and may God give his family strength to go on ."

@lolaherself24:

"Swag nation who does that" this is his favorite statement...jp swag nation dey miss you."

Adanma Luke says Jnr Pope' wife begged her

Legit.ng had reported that Luke, the producer of the movie that claimed Jnr Pope's life and had said that the actor's wife begged her to put her husband in the movie.

The actor had died with some crew members while they were going to the set of Adanma's movie.

Luke explained what led to her contract with the actor.

Source: Legit.ng